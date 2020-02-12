weather

AccuWeather: Still hot Wednesday but not as humid

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Wednesday will still be hot and mostly sunny, but it won't be quite as humid.

7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Wednesday
Drier heat with a high of 90.

Thursday
Humid again with a high of 91.

Friday
Chance of showers with a high of 86.

Saturday
Mainly sunny with a high of 88.

Sunday

Thunder threat with a high of 85.

Monday
Partly sunny with a high of 97.

Tuesday
Storm chance with a high of 84.


