AccuWeather: Still hot Wednesday but not as humid

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Wednesday will still be hot and mostly sunny, but it won't be quite as humid.
7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Wednesday
Drier heat with a high of 90.
Thursday
Humid again with a high of 91.
Friday
Chance of showers with a high of 86.
Saturday
Mainly sunny with a high of 88.
Sunday
Thunder threat with a high of 85.
Monday
Partly sunny with a high of 97.
Tuesday
Storm chance with a high of 84.
