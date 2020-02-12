AccuWeather: Summer-like Weekend

NEW: Watch Weather Or Not with Lee Goldberg - a new series now available on our connected TV apps for Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV and Android
Saturday
Sizzle and clouds with a high of 90.
Sunday
Toasty thunderstorm. High of 90.
Monday
Dramatic drop. High of 69.
Tuesday
Clouds and sun with a high of 73.
Wednesday
Hot in a hurry! High 91.
Thursday
More comfortable with a high of 85.
Friday
Cooler mix. High 74.
