weather

AccuWeather: Summer-like Weekend

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Sunshine with some clouds

NEW YORK (WABC) -- We get an early taste of summer this weekend with temperatures around 90 and maybe a thunderstorm before it's over.

NEW: Watch Weather Or Not with Lee Goldberg - a new series now available on our connected TV apps for Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV and Android



Saturday
Sizzle and clouds with a high of 90.

Sunday
Toasty thunderstorm. High of 90.

Monday
Dramatic drop. High of 69.

Tuesday
Clouds and sun with a high of 73.



Wednesday
Hot in a hurry! High 91.

Thursday
More comfortable with a high of 85.

Friday
Cooler mix. High 74.

national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Severe weather alerts from the National Weather Service

Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.


RELATED: "Our America: Climate of Hope" examines the changes in our climate, the risks and the signs of hope. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutcoldsnowweathernyc weathersummeraccuweatherfallheatwinterstormrainspringforecast
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEATHER
Above-normal Atlantic Hurricane Season expected, NOAA says
First named storm of hurricane season expected to form soon
Large waterspout spotted at Jersey Shore over weekend
Our America: Climate of Hope
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boy who fell 25 feet down subway grate: 'I just want to go home'
NJ to end indoor mask mandate for fully vaccinated ahead of holiday
6-year-old boy dies after being shot during CA road rage incident
14-year-old gives birth and hands baby to customer at restaurant
10 seconds of terror: Man survives attack from 300-pound bear
'This shouldn't happen to anyone': Victim in anti-Semitic assault speaks out
Bill seeks to make use of force by police in NY 'last resort'
Show More
2 dead after BMW slams into back of truck on Deegan Expwy.
Rutgers students protest COVID-19 vaccine requirement
Man killed by police after scuffle with officer inside car
Nearly 100 summonses issued in NJ street racing bust
Unique, long awaited Little Island park opens to public in NYC
More TOP STORIES News