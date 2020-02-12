AccuWeather: Summer preview

Click here for severe weather alerts from the National Weather Service.
Wednesday
Much warmer with a high of 85.
Thursday
A few showers. High of 73.
Friday
Brisk shower with a high of 69.
Saturday
Breezy and brighter. High of 64.
Sunday
Late shower with a high of 72.
Monday
Warmer blend with a high of 77.
Tuesday
Shower chance with a high of 75.
