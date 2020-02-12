AccuWeather: Summer preview

weather

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
AccuWeather: Jump to July

NEW YORK (WABC) -- We'll get a brief blast of summer on Wednesday, with temperatures that could reach the low to mid 80s in many parts of the Tri-State.

Wednesday
Much warmer with a high of 85.

Thursday
A few showers. High of 73.

Friday
Brisk shower with a high of 69.

Saturday
Breezy and brighter. High of 64.

Sunday
Late shower with a high of 72.

Monday
Warmer blend with a high of 77.

Tuesday
Shower chance with a high of 75.

"Our America: Climate of Hope" examines the changes in our climate, the risks and the signs of hope.

