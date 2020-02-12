AccuWeather: Sunny start to the weekend

weather

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Saturday will be the sunnier half of the weekend as some showers could be around on Sunday.

Saturday
Sunnier half. High 76.

Sunday
A few showers. High 72.

Monday
Sun and small chance of a shower. High 72.

Tuesday
Clouds to sun. High of 73.




Wednesday
Warmer mix with a high of 78.

Thursday
Even warmer. High 79.

Friday
Cooler comfort. High 72.

