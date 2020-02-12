AccuWeather: Sunny start to the weekend

NEW: Watch Weather Or Not with Lee Goldberg - a new series now available on our connected TV apps for Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV and Android
Saturday
Sunnier half. High 76.
Sunday
A few showers. High 72.
Monday
Sun and small chance of a shower. High 72.
Tuesday
Clouds to sun. High of 73.
Wednesday
Warmer mix with a high of 78.
Thursday
Even warmer. High 79.
Friday
Cooler comfort. High 72.
MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES
Severe weather alerts from the National Weather Service
Check AccuTrack Radar
School closings and delays
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
RELATED: "Our America: Climate of Hope" examines the changes in our climate, the risks and the signs of hope. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV