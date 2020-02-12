weather

AccuWeather: Turning colder before rain to start 2021

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- New Year's Day will be colder with early sun that gives way to clouds, ushering rain in the evening.



Friday
HAPPY NEW YEAR!: Periods of rain and ice later with a high of 41.

Saturday
Damp start with a high of 56.

Sunday
Chilly with rain and a high of 44.

Monday
Partly sunny and brisk with a high of 46.

Tuesday
Sun and clouds with a high of 45.

Wednesday
Mostly sunny with a high of 46.

Thursday
Mostly sunny with a high of 48.

