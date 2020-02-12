AccuWeather: Warm and breezy

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Saturday will be warm, breezy and beautiful with temperatures reaching the mid-70s.
Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:
Saturday
Warmer again with a high of 77.
Sunday
PM shower. High of 70.
Monday
Damp via Delta. High of 60.
Tuesday
Still showery with a high of 70.
Wednesday
Soggy stretch? High of 73.
Thursday
Warm breeze with a high of 70.
Friday
Chance of showers with a high of 68.
