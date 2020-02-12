weather

AccuWeather: Warm and breezy

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Saturday will be warm, breezy and beautiful with temperatures reaching the mid-70s.

Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:

Saturday
Warmer again with a high of 77.

Sunday
PM shower. High of 70.

Monday
Damp via Delta. High of 60.

Tuesday
Still showery with a high of 70.

Wednesday
Soggy stretch? High of 73.

Thursday
Warm breeze with a high of 70.

Friday
Chance of showers with a high of 68.

