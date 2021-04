AccuWeather: Windy and much cooler

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Thursday will be windy and much cooler with wind gusts as strong as 35 miles per hour and high temperatures barely eclipsing 50 degrees.Gusty chill. High of 51.Breezy and milder with a high of 64.Sun to clouds. High of 69.Wet start with a high of 62.Partly sunny. High of 63.Mostly sunny with a high of 68.Another beauty. High of 70.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app