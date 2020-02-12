weather

AccuWeather: Windy and much cooler

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
AccuWeather: Blustery and cold after storms exit tonight

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Thursday will be windy and much cooler with wind gusts as strong as 35 miles per hour and high temperatures barely eclipsing 50 degrees.

Click here for severe weather alerts from the National Weather Service.



Thursday
Gusty chill. High of 51.

Friday
Breezy and milder with a high of 64.

Saturday
Sun to clouds. High of 69.

Sunday
Wet start with a high of 62.

Monday
Partly sunny. High of 63.

Tuesday
Mostly sunny with a high of 68.

Wednesday
Another beauty. High of 70.

RELATED: "Our America: Climate of Hope" examines the changes in our climate, the risks and the signs of hope. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV

