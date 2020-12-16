Blizzard-like conditions cause hundreds of car crashes on Long Island

HICKSVILLE, Nassau County (WABC) -- The New York area is getting walloped by a nor'easter that is expected to drop upwards of a foot of snow in some places, and that includes on Long Island.Most of last season offered a break from the snow, but Wednesday marked the big return and it continued into Thursday morning. And officials had warnings for drivers."We certainly don't want anyone who does not need to be on the roads," Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said.The LIRR is running this morning with a few delays. They're running on the enhanced weekend schedule with eight additional trains.Even with the delays, trains are definitely the safer bet.In Suffolk County alone, they had more than 200 accidents.There was a four-car pileup in Farmingville, at North Ocean Avenue and Horseblock Road.It was at the bottom of a hill, making it hard to stop for the vehicles involved. Thankfully, there were no injuries.Crews are working to keep the roadways clear in Nassau County, but they're asking for the help of drivers."We want to make sure that if people can stay off the roads, please do stay off the roads. For your own safety, for the safety of others who have to be on the roads, and so our crews and the municipalities, their crews, can clear the roads and we can get this cleaned up as quickly as possible," said Laura Curran, Nassau County executive.The LIRR gets suspended when there are 10 or more inches. So far, there is not enough snow yet to cause a suspension.The LIRR announced it would be operating on an enhanced weekend schedule Thursday."Only travel if necessary, but if you must, please be cautious on station staircases and platforms and when boarding/exiting trains," an agency spokesperson said. "To help us run the best service possible as the storm intensifies and carries into Thursday, LIRR will operate on an enhanced weekend schedule...with eight extra trains."----------