hurricane dorian

6-year-old uses money saved for Disney trip to help Hurricane Dorian evacuees

ALLENDALE, SC -- A South Carolina 6-year-old gave up a trip to Disney World to help others.

Jermaine Bell will celebrate his 7th birthday on Sept. 7. His mother and father had saved up money to take him to Disney World.

But with Hurricane Dorian lashing the East Coast, Bell decided he wanted to do something else with that money.

Bell took the Disney money and used it to buy hot dogs, chips and water. He then handed out that food to hurricane evacuees.

Bell said he still wants to go to Disney, but he will just wait until he gets a second chance.

LATEST: What effects Hurricane Dorian will bring to North Carolina
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersouth carolinahurricane doriangood samaritangood newsdisney world
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HURRICANE DORIAN
Bahamians begin rescues as Dorian moves on toward US coast
'Historic tragedy:' 7 dead, rescue efforts underway in Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian
Dorian Coverage: Josh Einiger reports from Florida
Disney donates $1 million to Dorian relief efforts in the Bahamas
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman who used wheelchair killed in Queens Village fire
Bahamians begin rescues as Dorian moves on toward US coast
Dorian Coverage: Josh Einiger reports from Florida
AccuWeather: Humid with afternoon thunderstorms
Disney donates $1 million to Dorian relief efforts in the Bahamas
Walmart to limit sales of guns, ammunition in wake of 'horrific' shootings
Police: Woman stole diamond ring, swapped it for one worth $28K
Show More
More speed cameras set for school zones as NYC's school year begins
Couple arrested for burglary 3 years after $500K lottery win
R. Kelly moved to general inmate population
Missing child reported kidnapped found dead in Pennsylvania
Families displaced by fire at 6-story apartment building in NYC
More TOP STORIES News