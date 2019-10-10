Coastal flooding, beach erosion expected as storm bears down on New York area

As a result, residents in New York City and on Long Island should prepare for wind gusts up to 45 mph, as well as potential beach erosion and coastal flooding in low lying areas.
The National Weather Service has already issued multiple coastal flooding advisories, watches and warnings for points east of New York City that will remain in effect until Friday Morning.
New Yorkers along the coast line are being urged to travel with extreme caution and prepare for the possibility of difficult road conditions.
"The Empire State is no stranger to difficult weather, and I am urging New Yorkers to be prepared for potentially dangerous high winds and coastal flooding throughout the course of this storm," Cuomo said. "Our state agencies and emergency management teams are prepared with personnel and equipment to assist communities as quickly and effectively as possible if they are needed."
Residents in New York City and points east should expect between one-quarter and one-half inch of rainfall generally, with portions of Suffolk County to receive up to two inches. A
Wind will gradually decrease during the late afternoon into the evening, though rain will continue into Friday and will decrease through the day.
Driving tips:
--Do not attempt to drive over a flooded road. Turn around and go another way.
--Do not underestimate the destructive power of fast-moving water. Two feet of fast-moving flood water will float your car. Water moving at two miles per hour can sweep cars off a road or bridge.
--Leave early to avoid being marooned on flooded roads.
--Follow recommended routes. Do not ignore emergency detours to view flooded areas.
--As you travel, monitor NOAA Weather Radio and local radio broadcasts for the latest information.
--Watch for washed-out roads, earth-slides, broken water or sewer mains, loose or downed electrical wires, and falling or fallen objects.
--Watch for areas where rivers or streams may suddenly rise and flood, such as highway dips, bridges, and low areas.
--If you are in your car and water begins to rise rapidly around you, abandon the vehicle immediately.
Tips to prepare for flooding and severe weather:
--Know the county in which you live and the names of nearby cities. Severe weather warnings are issued on a county basis.
--Learn the safest route from your home or business to high, safe ground should you have to leave in a hurry.
--Develop and practice a 'family escape' plan and identify a meeting place if family members become separated.
--Make an itemized list of all valuables including furnishings, clothing and other personal property. Keep the list in a safe place.
--Stockpile emergency supplies of canned food, medicine and first aid supplies and drinking water. Store drinking water in clean, closed containers
--Plan what to do with your pets.
--Have a portable radio, flashlights, extra batteries and emergency cooking equipment available.
--Keep your automobile fueled. If electric power is cut off, gasoline stations may not be able to pump fuel for several days. Have a small disaster supply kit in the trunk of your car.
--Find out how many feet your property is above and below possible flood levels. When predicted flood levels are broadcast, you can determine if you may be flooded.
--Keep materials like sandbags, plywood, plastic sheeting and lumber handy for emergency water-proofing
Disaster supplies on hand should include:
--Flashlight and extra batteries
--Battery-operated radio and extra batteries
--First aid kit and manual
--Emergency food and water
--Non-electric can opener
--Essential medicines
--Checkbook, cash, credit cards, ATM cards
For more safety tips for all types of weather events, visit the DHSES website.
----------
