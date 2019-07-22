Weather

Con Ed working to restore power to 15K customers in Brooklyn, Queens

FLATLANDS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says Con Edison has told him 15,000 customers remain without power in Brooklyn and Queens.

13,000 of those customers are in Brooklyn. 2,700 are in Queens.

The mayor provided the update during a news conference Monday morning outside the city's Office of Emergency Management.

WATCH: Mayor de Blasio's Monday morning update on power outages


He expressed frustration at Con Edison management, saying "I can't trust Con Ed," and suggesting the city may have to look at replacing the privately run company.

Driving through Brooklyn earlier Monday, you could find some neighborhoods with power and others still in the dark.

Plenty of NYPD officers responded to patrol the areas affected.

Con Edison set up an outreach van in Flatlands on Avenue K to answer residents' questions.

The utility said it was forced to cut some power in order to prevent a more widespread outage. It reduced voltage by eight percent to neighborhoods in Southeast Brooklyn as a precaution.

The voltage reduction was also implemented in Coney Island, Seagate, Brighton Beach, Manhattan Beach, and Sheepshead Bay, but ConEd is not asking customers in those areas to conserve energy.

Mayor de Blasio tweeted that the FDNY and EMS were checking on people in the area who rely on medical equipment.



Meantime, The Red Cross has a shelter open for anyone seeking relief from the heat.

EMBED More News Videos

Derick Waller reports on the shelters from Marine Park.



It's located at Junior High School 278 on Stuart Street in Marine Park. There is space for 200 people and it will remain open all morning.

Traffic lights are out in that area and thousands of homes are in the dark.

The Red Cross found it necessary to deploy its disaster relief team.

Governor Andrew Cuomo is speaking out about the outage and said there is no excuse for it. He is blasting the agency and says they should have been better prepared.

For more information on the outages, CLICK HERE.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherflatlandsnew york citybrooklynpower outagecon ed
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man attempts to shoot woman in seemingly random Queens attack
Caught on camera: Naked man walks into store to buy coffee
WATCH: President Trump drops in on MAGA-themed wedding to chants of 'USA'
AccuWeather Alert: Thunderstorms break the heat wave
Equifax reaches settlement deal for $425M, $19.2M to NY
LI mom pleads for son's killer to be brought to justice
Taxi drivers union calls for justice in beating of livery driver
Show More
Visiting Arena League Football team robbed during NY Streets game
Mom says IN water park told her to stop breastfeeding in public
Police: 11-year-old shot in the leg in East Harlem
Crane comes crashing down onto 2 homes in NJ
MTA changing some bus routes in September to save money
More TOP STORIES News