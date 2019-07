Con Ed working to restore power to 15K customers in Brooklyn, Queens

1 of the 2 senior facilities affected by outage has power back. Generators are on way to the other.



Air conditioned buses are stationed outside for seniors to stay comfortable.



FDNY and EMS are checking in on residents across the area who rely on medical equipment. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) July 22, 2019

FLATLANDS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says Con Edison has told him 15,000 customers remain without power in Brooklyn and Queens.13,000 of those customers are in Brooklyn. 2,700 are in Queens.The mayor provided the update during a news conference Monday morning outside the city's Office of Emergency Management.He expressed frustration at Con Edison management, saying "I can't trust Con Ed," and suggesting the city may have to look at replacing the privately run company.Driving through Brooklyn earlier Monday, you could find some neighborhoods with power and others still in the dark.Plenty of NYPD officers responded to patrol the areas affected.Con Edison set up an outreach van in Flatlands on Avenue K to answer residents' questions.The utility said it was forced to cut some power in order to prevent a more widespread outage. It reduced voltage by eight percent to neighborhoods in Southeast Brooklyn as a precaution.The voltage reduction was also implemented in Coney Island, Seagate, Brighton Beach, Manhattan Beach, and Sheepshead Bay, but ConEd is not asking customers in those areas to conserve energy.Mayor de Blasio tweeted that the FDNY and EMS were checking on people in the area who rely on medical equipment.Meantime, The Red Cross has a shelter open for anyone seeking relief from the heat.It's located at Junior High School 278 on Stuart Street in Marine Park. There is space for 200 people and it will remain open all morning.Traffic lights are out in that area and thousands of homes are in the dark.The Red Cross found it necessary to deploy its disaster relief team.Governor Andrew Cuomo is speaking out about the outage and said there is no excuse for it. He is blasting the agency and says they should have been better prepared.For more information on the outages, CLICK HERE ----------