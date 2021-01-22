Could we get snow next week?

The first system could bring some snow to the Tri-State area Monday night into Tuesday.
That storm is on track to produce snow, ice, and a wintry mix from parts of Kansas to southern New England.
For us, meteorologist Lee Goldberg says this one does not look like a major storm, but there could be some accumulations.
There is another chance for snow on Thursday. Again, this one does not look all that major.
