Could we get snow next week?

Track snowstorm potential for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Eyewitness News AccuWeather team is monitoring a couple of potential winter storms next week.

The first system could bring some snow to the Tri-State area Monday night into Tuesday.

That storm is on track to produce snow, ice, and a wintry mix from parts of Kansas to southern New England.

For us, meteorologist Lee Goldberg says this one does not look like a major storm, but there could be some accumulations.

There is another chance for snow on Thursday. Again, this one does not look all that major.

Follow Lee Goldberg, Sam Champion, Amy Freeze, and Jeff Smith for updates on Eyewitness News throughout the weekend and next week.

Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service

Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
