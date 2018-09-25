BAYONNE, New Jersey (WABC) --Drenching rain caused severe flooding across parts of the New York area Tuesday, particularly in New Jersey. In New York City, subway service was impacted by stations becoming flooded.
A flash flood warning was issued in the Bronx and Westchester County in New York, in Bergen and Hudson counties in New Jersey, and in Fairfield County in Connecticut.
Bayonne was especially hard hit, with water knee- and tire-high. There were reports of trapped motorists, and a school had to be evacuated.
Pastor Michael Kelly with the Beacon Christian Academy said all students at the elementary school and day care center were being evacuated, and that school officials were in touch with parents to pick up their children.
There is also flooding in the gym and the nursery, so the schools will be closed Wednesday. Pastor Kelly said they will need to take the day to sanitize the areas before the students can be allowed back inside. The floodwater backing up into the building is not near the students, who are said to be safe.
Police had the most flooded streets blocked off, and officials said all low-lying areas were under water.
Rescues were taking place all across the Garden State, as vehicles got stuck in flash flood waters with drivers unable to safely exit their vehicles. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported so far.
Motorists were urged to drive with caution and advised against driving through deep water.
The Bronx River Parkway was closed from the County Center to the split with the Sprain Brook Parkway in both directions due to flooding.
In New York City, Southbound C trains were running express from 59 St-Columbus Circle to Canal St. while Southbound E trains were running express from 42 St-Port Authority to Canal St. because of flooding reported in stations.
