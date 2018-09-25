WEATHER

Workers in New Jersey industrial park stranded by floodwaters

EMBED </>More Videos

Josh Einiger reports workers were stranded by the flooding in Fairview.

Eyewitness News
FAIRVIEW, New Jersey (WABC) --
Hundreds of workers at an industrial park in New Jersey were left stranded in the midst of Tuesday's torrential rains.

Their building in Fairview was surrounded by water and the only way out was a front end loader and other vehicles that were used to rescue them.

The rain left the area along Fairview Avenue swamped under several feet of water.

Mutual aid from other fire departments in the area was called in to help bring out the 216 workers, with the help of military surplus equipment and boats.

A nearby creek was already at flood stage before Tuesday's rain and the latest storms contributed to the flooding around the industrial park.

No injuries were reported.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherfloodingrainwater rescueNew JerseyCliffside ParkBergen County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Drenching rain causes severe flooding in parts of NJ, NYC
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain, flooding for Tuesday
Hurricane Florence death toll at 35 in North Carolina
Fall 2018 Predictions: Weather outlook for NYC area
More Weather
Top Stories
Drenching rain causes severe flooding in parts of NJ, NYC
Bill Cosby gets 3 to 10 years in prison for sex assault
Man accused of torture after dog was 20 pounds underweight
President Trump's UN speech draws blank stares, laughter
Teacher fired after disagreeing with 'no zeros' policy
New video could help NYPD catch a grandmother's killer
Brett Kavanaugh's ex-roommate says he believes 2nd accuser
Dunkin' Donuts to change its name
Show More
Woman dies after FDNY pulls 3 people from Bronx apartment fire
7-year-old crushes national anthem at LA Galaxy game
Woman arraigned in Queens birthing center stabbings
MTA adds new station managers to help improve subways
Yonkers school forced to close after mold found in ceiling tiles
More News