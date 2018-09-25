FAIRVIEW, New Jersey (WABC) --Hundreds of workers at an industrial park in New Jersey were left stranded in the midst of Tuesday's torrential rains.
Their building in Fairview was surrounded by water and the only way out was a front end loader and other vehicles that were used to rescue them.
The rain left the area along Fairview Avenue swamped under several feet of water.
Mutual aid from other fire departments in the area was called in to help bring out the 216 workers, with the help of military surplus equipment and boats.
A nearby creek was already at flood stage before Tuesday's rain and the latest storms contributed to the flooding around the industrial park.
No injuries were reported.
