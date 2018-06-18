WEATHER

Global energy demand from ACs expected to triple by 2050, says new report

EMBED </>More Videos

Fast-growing countries that are extremely hot, like India, are expected to drive the growth in energy demand for air conditioners. (Shutterstock)

As the world continues to develop, usage of air conditioners in homes and offices are expected to become the second largest source of energy demand, according to a new International Energy Agency report.

The demand for global energy from air conditioners is expected to triple by 2050 with the global stock of AC units expected to grow from 1.6 billion today to 5.6 billion.

Use of air conditioners and fans already account for 10 percent of all global electricity consumption, a number that is expected to grow. Fast-growing countries that are extremely hot, like India, are expected to drive the growth in energy demand for air conditioners.

The report says producing more energy-efficient air conditioners can help curb the future energy demand.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweatherair conditionerenergyu.s. & worldheat wave
WEATHER
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Officials ID man struck, killed by lightning at Long Island park
Lightning strike causes damage to Nina Pineda's home
NJ Gov. Phil Murphy tours flood-ravaged senior community
Download the Eyewitness News AccuWeather app!
More Weather
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Daughter saves mother who was pushed in front of moving train
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
More News