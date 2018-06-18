As the world continues to develop, usage of air conditioners in homes and offices are expected to become the second largest source of energy demand, according to a new International Energy Agency report.
The demand for global energy from air conditioners is expected to triple by 2050 with the global stock of AC units expected to grow from 1.6 billion today to 5.6 billion.
Use of air conditioners and fans already account for 10 percent of all global electricity consumption, a number that is expected to grow. Fast-growing countries that are extremely hot, like India, are expected to drive the growth in energy demand for air conditioners.
The report says producing more energy-efficient air conditioners can help curb the future energy demand.
