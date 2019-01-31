Fire chief's beard freezes while fighting fire

As the polar vortex continues in the Midwest, firefighters are fighting more fires. They're facing the cold as well.A fire chief in Wisconsin shared a picture of his frozen beard where the wind chill is -50 degrees.ABC News reports the over-spray from the fire hoses froze before hitting the firefighters as ice pellets. The photo of Chief Mitch Hansen reminds us not only of how dangerous this cold can be, but also the risk first responders face.----------