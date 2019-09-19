texas news

Floodwaters swamp Beaumont, Texas, hotel as Imelda bears down: VIDEO

BEAUMONT, Texas -- Guests waded through ankle-deep floodwater inside a southeast Texas hotel as Imelda bore down on Wednesday evening.

Guadalupe Torres shot video of the rising water at the MCM Hotel Elegante in Beaumont, Texas. At one point in the video, Torres steps outside and shows a car submerged almost up to its roof in floodwater. Other drivers can be seen trying to maneuver their vehicles out of harm's way.

Torres, who was staying on the fifth floor, said hotel guests staying on lower floors were relocated to rooms higher in the building.

"I can't leave. None of us here at the hotel can leave," he explained. "We are stuck here."

Imelda's remnants unleashed torrential rain Thursday in parts of Texas and Louisiana, prompting hundreds of water rescues, a hospital evacuation and road closures as the powerful storm system drew comparisons to Hurricane Harvey two years ago.

Although the amount of predicted rainfall is massive - forecasters say some places could see 40 inches or more this week - Imelda's deluge is largely targeting areas east of Houston, including the small town of Winnie and Beaumont.

Imelda is the first named storm to impact the Houston area since Harvey hovered for days in August 2017 and inundated the flood-prone Gulf Coast. The storm dumped more than 5 feet of water on the town of Nederland, Texas, near the Louisiana border.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherbeaumontfloodingtexas newssevere weatherflash flooding
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TEXAS NEWS
10-year-old Texas girl dies after contracting brain-eating amoeba
4-year-old Texas boy allegedly told to cut hair or wear dress
O'Rourke claims Trump inspired El Paso gunman at debate
Oil tycoon T. Boone Pickens dies at age 91
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: The Opioid Crisis: WABC-TV Town Hall
Man accused of scouting NYC locations for terrorist attack
Man charged in deadly after school brawl pleads not guilty
Amber Alert: $20K offered in search for missing 5-year-old NJ girl
Dad arrested after Amber Alert canceled for missing LI baby
$2 million NJ lottery winner hits big again with $250K prize
Raccoon attacks people, charges at police in New Jersey
Show More
Yankees pitcher placed on leave under MLB domestic violence policy
Elderly widow robbed of $5K for husband's headstone
Jersey City to partner with Via for on-demand bus service
2 more human cases of Eastern Equine Encephalitis in NJ
AccuWeather: Warm-up begins
More TOP STORIES News