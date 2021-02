Heavy snow in New Jersey, residents urged to stay home

Scenes from around town - Georges Road. Roads remain hazardous with 6 inches of snow having fallen so far. Currently a mixture of sleet and snow falling. @NWS_MountHolly pic.twitter.com/O0ZssoEIt1 — So Brunswick PD (@SoBrunswickPD) February 1, 2021

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- New Jersey is being hit by a whopper of a storm that could dump well over a foot of snow in many areas by the time it's done, creating blizzard-like conditions and causing travel problems for the next few days.Governor Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency. State offices are closed for Monday.Murphy also announced all NJ TRANSIT buses, rail (except Atlantic City Rail Line), light rail and Access Link service are temporarily suspended systemwide for the entire service day as well.In addition, all six COVID-19 vaccine mega-sites will be closed on Monday. All appointments will be rescheduled within the week. The Vaccine Call Center will remain open to reschedule current appointments for first and second doses: 855-568-0545Department of Transportation (NJDOT) Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti has issued a commercial vehicle travel restriction on multiple Interstate highways in New Jersey-based on the forecast for heavy snow and strong winds.The travel restrictions are being coordinated with neighboring states.In addition to the commercial restrictions, all motorists are strongly encouraged to stay off the roads.There are spinouts and crashes on major highways.Even though plows and salt spreaders have gotten to work, roads are still treacherous, and they will only get worse."Cooperate with us. Stay off the roads. Stay home. There's no need to come out. If you need to come out, call us we'll try to help you out if we can," said the Essex County Sheriff. "We're preparing for the worst, not even hopeful for the best anymore. Preparing for the worst""The commercial vehicle travel restriction that began at noon on Sunday will be in place for the length of the storm on the following highways in both directions:I-76, from the Walt Whitman Bridge (Pennsylvania border) to NJ Route 42I-78, from the Pennsylvania border to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike)I-80, from the Pennsylvania border to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike)I-195, from I-295 to NJ Route 138I-280, from I-80 to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike)I-287, from NJ Route 440 to the New York State borderI-295, from the Delaware Memorial Bridge to the Scudders Falls Bridge (Pennsylvania border)I-676, from the Benjamin Franklin Bridge (Pennsylvania border) to I-76NJ Route 440, from the Outerbridge Crossing to I-287The commercial vehicle travel restriction applies to:All tractor-trailers (exceptions as listed in the Administrative Order)Empty straight CDL-weighted trucksPassenger vehicles pulling trailersRecreational vehiclesMotorcyclesThis restriction DOES NOT apply to:The New Jersey TurnpikeThe Garden State ParkwayThe Atlantic City ExpresswayPublic safety vehicles, sworn and civilian public safety personnel; as well as other personnel directly supporting healthcare facilities or critical infrastructure such as providing fuel or food. For a complete list of operations or personnel that are exempt from the travel ban, see the Administrative Order.Trucks that are already in New Jersey when the travel restrictions go into place are encouraged to pull off in truck stops to wait out the storm - DO NOT PARK ON SHOULDERS.If you see crews on the roads, please stay back and do not pass them. They are clearing the roadways for your safety. If you have to drive, NJDOT advises motorists to:Leave early and allow extra timeMake sure your vehicle is fully fueledSLOW DOWN, and obey posted speed limitsLeave a safe following distance between vehiclesUse caution on bridges and rampsAlways STAY CLEAR of plowing and spreading trucks. If they are behind you, let them passDO NOT pass between trucks that are in a plow formationIf you are driving and road conditions deteriorate, PULL OFF somewhere safe and wait it outBe patient and use cautionKeep an emergency kit in your car with a cell phone charger, water, snacks and other items. See the NJ Office of Emergency Managements web site for more information.Motorists are encouraged to check NJDOT's traffic information website www.511nj.org for real-time travel information.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app