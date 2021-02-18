How much snow fell in New York City, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Here are the latest snowfall totals from around New York City and the Tri-State area.
These totals are reported via the National Weather Service. You can submit your snowfall totals and photos by filling out the form at the bottom of this page.
CONNECTICUT
...Fairfield County...
Fairfield 3.5 in 1237 PM 02/18 Public
Bridgeport Airport 3.4 in 0100 PM 02/18 Official NWS Obs
Redding 2.9 in 1230 PM 02/18 Cocorahs
Stamford 2.9 in 1215 PM 02/18 Public
...Middlesex County...
Clinton 1.5 in 1246 PM 02/18 Public
NEW JERSEY
...Bergen County...
Ridgewood 3.6 in 1200 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter
Ridgefield 3.2 in 1247 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter
East Rutherford 2.8 in 1245 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter
New Milford 2.0 in 1100 AM 02/18 Trained Spotter
...Essex County...
Cedar Grove 3.3 in 1205 PM 02/18 Public
South Orange 1.6 in 1000 AM 02/18 Public
...Hudson County...
Harrison 3.1 in 0100 PM 02/18 CO-OP Observer
...Hunterdon County...
Whitehouse Station 4.0 in 1151 AM 02/18 Trained Spotter
Readington Twp 2.8 in 1200 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter
...Mercer County...
Trenton 8.0 in 1048 AM 02/18 Public
Hamilton Square 8.0 in 1150 AM 02/18 Trained Spotter
East Windsor Twp 7.5 in 1214 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter
1 SE Robbinsville Twp. 6.7 in 0933 AM 02/18 Public
2 W Yardville 6.0 in 0808 AM 02/18 Public
Robbinsville Twp. 6.0 in 0915 AM 02/18 Trained Spotter
Trenton Mercer Airport 6.0 in 1100 AM 02/18 Trained Spotter
Ewing 5.5 in 1247 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter
Hightstown 4.6 in 0700 AM 02/18 CO-OP Observer
Hopewell 3.3 in 1130 AM 02/18 Trained Spotter
Princeton 3.0 in 1119 AM 02/18 Public
Yardville 2.9 in 0723 AM 02/18 Public
3 NW Pennington 2.8 in 1030 AM 02/18 Trained Spotter
...Middlesex County...
Manalapan Twp 7.5 in 1209 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter
Old Bridge 5.3 in 1230 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter
Cranbury 4.7 in 1213 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter
Metuchen 3.5 in 1230 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter
South Plainfield 3.0 in 1113 AM 02/18 Trained Spotter
Carteret 3.0 in 1230 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter
Edison 2.8 in 1119 AM 02/18 Public
...Monmouth County...
1 ESE Manalapan Township 7.5 in 1142 AM 02/18 Public
Eatontown 7.0 in 1219 PM 02/18 Public
Lincroft 6.5 in 1045 AM 02/18 Public
Manalapan Township 5.1 in 1120 AM 02/18 Trained Spotter
2 N Tinton Falls 5.0 in 0839 AM 02/18 Public
1 NW Sea Bright 5.0 in 1019 AM 02/18 Public
Freehold 4.5 in 1100 AM 02/18 Trained Spotter
Aberdeen 4.0 in 1155 AM 02/18 Trained Spotter
Freehold Twp 3.4 in 0913 AM 02/18 Trained Spotter
Howell 2.3 in 1143 AM 02/18 Public
Strathmore 2.0 in 0900 AM 02/18 Trained Spotter
...Morris County...
2 NNE Brookside 3.8 in 1253 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter
Marcella 3.5 in 1215 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter
Lake Hopatcong 3.2 in 1214 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter
Randolph 3.0 in 1113 AM 02/18 Trained Spotter
...Ocean County...
Brick 3.2 in 1131 AM 02/18 Public
Jackson 3.0 in 1221 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter
Point Pleasant 2.5 in 1136 AM 02/18 Public
1 ESE Manahawkin 0.8 in 1230 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter
...Passaic County...
Bloomingdale 3.4 in 1250 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter
...Somerset County...
Basking Ridge 4.0 in 1140 AM 02/18 Public
Branchburg Twp 3.8 in 1214 PM 02/18 Public
Bridgewater 3.5 in 1136 AM 02/18 Public
Warren 3.5 in 1138 AM 02/18 Public
1 ENE Warren 3.5 in 1230 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter
Somerville 3.1 in 1215 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter
2 NW Bridgewater 3.0 in 1100 AM 02/18 Public
Manville 3.0 in 1100 AM 02/18 Public
3 NNW Bridgewater 2.9 in 1153 AM 02/18 Cocorahs
...Sussex County...
Byram 3.0 in 1146 AM 02/18 Public
...Union County...
Plainfield 3.8 in 1225 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter
Cranford 3.6 in 1230 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter
Newark Airport 3.5 in 0100 PM 02/18 Official NWS Obs
Elizabeth 3.4 in 1215 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter
Linden 3.0 in 1230 PM 02/18 Amateur Radio
Mountainside 2.7 in 1140 AM 02/18 Public
1 WSW Springfield 1.5 in 1032 AM 02/18 Trained Spotter
Summit 1.0 in 1040 AM 02/18 Public
...Warren County...
Stewartsville 3.6 in 1145 AM 02/18 Trained Spotter
Hackettstown 3.5 in 1159 AM 02/18 Trained Spotter
Blairstown 2.5 in 1234 PM 02/18 Cocorahs
NEW YORK
...Bronx County...
East Tremont 1.0 in 1000 AM 02/18 Amateur Radio
...Kings County...
1 WNW Crown Heights 3.6 in 1230 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter
3 SE Flatbush 2.0 in 1100 AM 02/18 Emergency Mngr
2 W Flatbush 2.0 in 1000 AM 02/18 Public
Bay Ridge 1.0 in 0802 AM 02/18 Public
...Nassau County...
Levittown 3.0 in 1210 PM 02/18 Public
Syosset 2.9 in 1200 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter
New Hyde Park 2.7 in 1200 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter
West Hempstead 2.5 in 1209 PM 02/18 Public
Carle Place 2.3 in 1215 PM 02/18 NWS Employee
East Williston 2.0 in 1115 AM 02/18 Public
2 WSW North Wantagh 1.5 in 1045 AM 02/18 Fire Dept/Rescue
Seaford 1.4 in 1040 AM 02/18 Public
...New York County...
1 N Battery Park 4.0 in 1150 AM 02/18 Public
Central Park 3.2 in 0100 PM 02/18 Official NWS Obs
1 N New York 2.5 in 1215 PM 02/18 Cocorahs
Washington Heights 2.5 in 1058 AM 02/18 Public
...Queens County...
Whitestone 3.5 in 1200 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter
1 WSW Elmhurst 3.4 in 1200 PM 02/18 Public
Bayside 3.1 in 1151 AM 02/18 Public
NYC/JFK 3.0 in 0100 PM 02/18 Official NWS Obs
NYC/La Guardia 2.6 in 0100 PM 02/18 Official NWS Obs
Flushing 2.0 in 1132 AM 02/18 Trained Spotter
Astoria 1.6 in 1258 PM 02/18 NWS Employee
Jamaica 1.0 in 1000 AM 02/18 Trained Spotter
...Richmond County...
1 ESE Annadale 2.8 in 1100 AM 02/18 Public
Westerleigh 2.6 in 1140 AM 02/18 Public
...Rockland County...
Chestnut Ridge 1.2 in 1030 AM 02/18 Public
...Suffolk County...
2 S Deer Park 3.5 in 1215 PM 02/18 Public
1 WNW Babylon 3.3 in 1145 AM 02/18 Public
Stony Brook 3.1 in 0100 PM 02/18 NWS Employee
Babylon 3.0 in 0115 PM 02/18 Public
2 ESE Kings Park 2.7 in 1200 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter
Farmingville 2.5 in 0100 PM 02/18 NWS Employee
Upton 2.4 in 0100 PM 02/18 Official NWS Obs
Islip Airport 2.2 in 0100 PM 02/18 Official NWS Obs
Bay Shore 2.2 in 1239 PM 02/18 NWS Employee
1 NW Lindenhurst 1.5 in 0950 AM 02/18 Public
...Westchester County...
3 NNW Goldens Bridge 3.0 in 1240 PM 02/18 Public
Croton-on-Hudson 3.0 in 1218 PM 02/18 Public
