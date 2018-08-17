ACCUWEATHER

How do bridges withstand earthquakes, hurricanes?

EMBED </>More Videos

AccuWeather explains the steps taken to keep modern bridges working in the midst of extreme weather. (Shutterstock)

Careful design is required to create bridges that withstand extreme weather such as earthquakes and hurricanes.

It's one reason many bridges today are made of steel and concrete, AccuWeather explains.

Bridge designers continue to improve upon their methods to increase resiliency, and modern bridges incorporate back-up systems. Engineers have developed sturdier bridges by testing existing bridges during extreme weather and by using computer models.

For example, when at least a dozen bridges buckled from a deadly earthquake in 1971, California changed their bridge design.

"After that happened, if you drive around California and look under the bridges, there are metal restrainer cables tying the bridges down to the support piers so they can't fall off like they did," Dr. Michael Chajes, professor of civil and environmental engineering at the University of Delaware, told AccuWeather. "We also saw a lot of columns fail (during that earthquake), because we didn't understand at that point the effects that earthquakes would have on them."

In the rare event that a bridge collapses, it could be due to a flaw in either the design or the construction. It could also happen when an older bridge built to previous standards is not properly maintained.

Learn more on AccuWeather's site.
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweatherbridgecollapseu.s. & worldhurricaneearthquake
ACCUWEATHER
Download the Eyewitness News AccuWeather app!
What to do if you're returning to a flooded home
Perseid Meteor Shower: How to watch
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
Severe storms cause damage across New York area
More accuweather
WEATHER
NJ Gov. Phil Murphy tours flood-ravaged senior community
Download the Eyewitness News AccuWeather app!
States of emergency follow flooding in NJ, NY
Nearly 8 inches of rain falls on parts of New Jersey
Geyser spews from the ground inside JFK Airport
More Weather
Top Stories
Suspected shoplifter slashed during fight with CVS employee
Video seems to show officer having sex in his office
Teen who pushed friend off bridge charged
Whale flips boat at the Jersey Shore
Man who made couples have sex at gunpoint gets 148 years
Breakfast foods test positive for weed killer ingredient
Exclusive: More claims of abuse by welfare agency police
Lincoln Tunnel nightmare: Route 495 closures begin Friday
Show More
Timeline: What we know about the Watts family killings
Slain mom on Facebook: Husband 'best dad us girls could ask for'
President Trump visits Long Island for fundraiser luncheon
2 sentenced in grow house explosion that killed FDNY chief
1 dead, 3 critical after fire breaks out in Brooklyn
More News