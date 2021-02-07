How much snow has fallen in New York City, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Here are the latest snowfall totals from around New York City and the Tri-State area.DSNY Snowfall Accumulation (per DSNY as of 12:30 p.m.)Bronx: 3.0 inchesManhattan: 1.5 inchesQueens: 3.0 inchesBrooklyn: 0.75 of an inchStaten Island: 3.0 inchesThe National Weather Service has these reports from New Jersey:...Hunterdon County...White House Station 4.4 in 1105 AM 02/07 Broadcast MediaReadington 4.0 in 1100 AM 02/07 Trained SpotterRaritan Twp 3.2 in 1015 AM 02/07 Trained Spotter...Mercer County...Ewing 3.0 in 1051 AM 02/07 NWS EmployeeHopewell 2.4 in 0930 AM 02/07 Trained Spotter...Middlesex County...Edison 3.0 in 1045 AM 02/07 Public...Morris County...1 WNW Millington 3.0 in 1037 AM 02/07 PublicMarcella 2.0 in 1030 AM 02/07 Trained Spotter1 S Mount Arlington 2.0 in 1104 AM 02/07 CocorahsLake Hopatcong 0.9 in 1000 AM 02/07 Trained Spotter...Somerset County...Hillsborough Twp 5.0 in 1121 AM 02/07 Public1 NNE Belle Mead 4.0 in 1031 AM 02/07 Public1 NW Bridgewater 2.0 in 1000 AM 02/07 Trained Spotter...Sussex County...1 W Wantage Twp 0.3 in 1000 AM 02/07 Trained Spotter...Warren County...Belvidere 3.0 in 1030 AM 02/07 Public----------