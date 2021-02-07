accuweather

How much snow has fallen in New York City, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut

Snowfall totals from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Here are the latest snowfall totals from around New York City and the Tri-State area.

DSNY Snowfall Accumulation (per DSNY as of 12:30 p.m.)

Bronx: 3.0 inches
Manhattan: 1.5 inches
Queens: 3.0 inches
Brooklyn: 0.75 of an inch
Staten Island: 3.0 inches

The National Weather Service has these reports from New Jersey:

...Hunterdon County...
White House Station 4.4 in 1105 AM 02/07 Broadcast Media
Readington 4.0 in 1100 AM 02/07 Trained Spotter
Raritan Twp 3.2 in 1015 AM 02/07 Trained Spotter

...Mercer County...

Ewing 3.0 in 1051 AM 02/07 NWS Employee
Hopewell 2.4 in 0930 AM 02/07 Trained Spotter

...Middlesex County...
Edison 3.0 in 1045 AM 02/07 Public

...Morris County...
1 WNW Millington 3.0 in 1037 AM 02/07 Public
Marcella 2.0 in 1030 AM 02/07 Trained Spotter
1 S Mount Arlington 2.0 in 1104 AM 02/07 Cocorahs
Lake Hopatcong 0.9 in 1000 AM 02/07 Trained Spotter

...Somerset County...

Hillsborough Twp 5.0 in 1121 AM 02/07 Public
1 NNE Belle Mead 4.0 in 1031 AM 02/07 Public
1 NW Bridgewater 2.0 in 1000 AM 02/07 Trained Spotter

...Sussex County...
1 W Wantage Twp 0.3 in 1000 AM 02/07 Trained Spotter

...Warren County...
Belvidere 3.0 in 1030 AM 02/07 Public

