How much snow has fallen in New York City, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Here are the latest snowfall totals from around New York City and the Tri-State area.
DSNY Snowfall Accumulation (per DSNY as of 12:30 p.m.)
Bronx: 3.0 inches
Manhattan: 1.5 inches
Queens: 3.0 inches
Brooklyn: 0.75 of an inch
Staten Island: 3.0 inches
The National Weather Service has these reports from New Jersey:
...Hunterdon County...
White House Station 4.4 in 1105 AM 02/07 Broadcast Media
Readington 4.0 in 1100 AM 02/07 Trained Spotter
Raritan Twp 3.2 in 1015 AM 02/07 Trained Spotter
...Mercer County...
Ewing 3.0 in 1051 AM 02/07 NWS Employee
Hopewell 2.4 in 0930 AM 02/07 Trained Spotter
...Middlesex County...
Edison 3.0 in 1045 AM 02/07 Public
...Morris County...
1 WNW Millington 3.0 in 1037 AM 02/07 Public
Marcella 2.0 in 1030 AM 02/07 Trained Spotter
1 S Mount Arlington 2.0 in 1104 AM 02/07 Cocorahs
Lake Hopatcong 0.9 in 1000 AM 02/07 Trained Spotter
...Somerset County...
Hillsborough Twp 5.0 in 1121 AM 02/07 Public
1 NNE Belle Mead 4.0 in 1031 AM 02/07 Public
1 NW Bridgewater 2.0 in 1000 AM 02/07 Trained Spotter
...Sussex County...
1 W Wantage Twp 0.3 in 1000 AM 02/07 Trained Spotter
...Warren County...
Belvidere 3.0 in 1030 AM 02/07 Public
Send us your snow totals and photos using the form below!
