How to watch the Orionid meteor shower peak Tuesday night

The Orionid meteor shower will reach its peak this year on the night of Oct. 20 and 21.

The best time to view the shower is after midnight when the constellation Orion, where the meteors appear to originate, rises high above the horizon, according to AccuWeather.

The shower regularly produces an hourly rate of 20 meteors per hour.

October celestial events include Halloween full moon

If you're planning on stargazing, be sure to dress appropriately for a cool autumn night.

The meteors from the Orionids are dust and debris left behind by Halley's Comet, a famous celestial object that visits the inner solar system once every 76 years. It last appeared in the inner solar system in 1986 and won't be back until 2061.
