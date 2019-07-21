Hundreds left without power in Queens amid heat wave

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- About 600 customers remained without power in New York City Sunday amid the sweltering heat wave.
Many of those were in Jamaica, Queens, where store owners said the power went out about 1 p.m. Saturday.
Con Edison crews were busy trying to restore power to the affected areas.
For those needing a place to escape the oppressive conditions, the Office of Emergency Management has opened cooling centers throughout the city.
"We want everyone to remember the basics here," said Mayor Bill de Blasio. "Drink lots of water, don't go in the sun. It's a real simple thing, stay out of the sun. If you've got to be outside, stay in the shade. This is the worst heat we've seen in a decade, it's really bad."
There were long lines at city pools Saturday as New Yorkers sought relief from the heat.
The pools have extended hours and will be open until 8 p.m. Sunday.
The heat wave is expected to last one more day before relief arrives on Monday.
