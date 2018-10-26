WEATHER

Hurricane wipes Hawaiian Island off the map

A hurricane caused a small Hawaiian island to disappear.

Eyewitness News
HONOLULU, Hawaii (WABC) --
A hurricane in the Pacific Ocean has wiped a small Hawaiian island off the map.

Video shows East Island in July.

The 11-acre island northwest of Honolulu vanished after Hurricane Walaka struck the island earlier this month.

Until now, the island was home to a variety of coral, fish, birds and marine mammals, many of which can only be found in the Hawaiian Islands.

An island in New York City vanished 100 years ago, find out more about that from Meteorologist Bill Evans in the video above.

----------
Report a Typo
