hurricane dorian

Florida man parks Smart car in kitchen so it won't blow away during Hurricane Dorian

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- It started as a light-hearted challenge between a Florida couple, can a Smart car fit into their kitchen? The answer: Yes it can.

Patrick Eldridge parked his Smart car in his kitchen to protect it from Hurricane Dorian because he didn't want it to "blow away" and to prove that he can park his car there.

Jessica Eldridge said her car was already parked in the garage. To avoid cleaning their garage out, her husband proposed to park it in the house.



"I said there was no way he could. He said he could," Jessica said. "So he opened the double doors and had it in. I was amazed that it could fit. He had it in with no problems."

Dorian was skirting Florida's coast Wednesday, narrowly missing Jacksonville as it heads northward along the Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina coastlines.

The Category 2 storm has devastated the Bahamas, where rescue crews have only begun taking the full measure of the damage.

With the car in the middle of the kitchen, Jessica Eldridge had to move around it to cook and serve dinner.

"I'm hoping he will pull it out pretty soon once the wind dies down," she said. "There is room and it's not in the way, but my dogs are confused by it."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherfloridawhat's trendinghurricane dorianbuzzworthycarsu.s. & worldsevere weather
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
HURRICANE DORIAN
Dorian moves up US coast; death toll climbs in Bahamas
20 dead, Bahamas remains stunned after Hurricane Dorian
Cats, dogs relocated to NYC after rescued from path of Dorian
Bahamas fisherman's wife drowns before his eyes in Hurricane Dorian
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cops: Estranged husband arrested again in Jennifer Dulos case
AccuWeather: Severe thunderstorms popping up
Dorian moves up US coast; death toll climbs in Bahamas
NJ hospital leads fight against opioid crisis
Doc Gooden reaches no jail plea deal in drug possession case
Teens wanted after 84-year-old punched in face in East Village
A rare two-headed rattlesnake found in New Jersey
Show More
Neighbors: Trash house stinking up Queens neighborhood
Police: Woman held against her will at ex's CT home for 2 days
8-year-old heart transplant recipient returns to school on LI
Missing child reported kidnapped found dead in Pennsylvania
De Blasio's presidential bid may be nearing an end
More TOP STORIES News