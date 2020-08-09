Isaias Aftermath: More than 10,000 still without power in hard-hit Queens

One of the hardest hit areas was Queens, where more than 10,000 customers are without power.
Con Edison hopes to restore power to those customers Sunday evening. They say additional crews are arriving today to help fast track the process.
As customers ask what's taking so long, Con Edison is getting some much-needed reinforcements Sunday to help in the restoration of power.
RELATED: Widespread damage, power outages across Long Island
There is a patchwork of outages throughout Queens still five days since the big storm ravaged the region. Massive trees tearing down power lines, leaving so many suffering as they wait for the lights to come back on.
Many are still in the dark which means they have been without air conditioning during the hot days, food has spoiled and frustration has been boiling over.
Con Edison says some 600 additional contractors will join the 1,700 utility employees on the job.
The repair work has been happening around the clock since the storm hit this past Tuesday.
