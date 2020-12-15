Weather updates: NY area bracing for major winter storm

It means restaurants that just lost their indoor dining capabilities will lose even more business for the duration of the snow alert.
The city will notify restaurants when they can reopen roadway seating for outdoor dining.
Based on the current forecast, the city estimates that this Snow Alert will be over on Thursday evening, allowing restaurants to reopen, but this may change to the morning of Friday, December 18, based on actual accumulations and roadway conditions.
What to know:
How much snow to expect
AccuWeather Forecast
Watches, warnings and advisories from the National Weather Service
RELATED: Check here for school closings across the Tri-State area
TUESDAY
New Yorkers advised to leave cars at home, stay off the road ahead of storm
Mayor Bill de Blasio asked New Yorkers to leave their cars at home Wednesday and to take public transportation. He is concerned that there will be issues getting home in the evening or on Thursday morning.
Alternate Side Parking suspended next two days
NYC officials announced Alternate Side Parking will be suspended for Wednesday and Thursday. Parking meters will remain in effect.
NYC Test and Trace reduce hours
Please note that #NYCTestandTrace testing sites will have limited hours tomorrow and Thursday due to the impending winter storm.
Wednesday: All sites cease testing at 2 p.m.
Thursday: All sites resume testing at 12 p.m.
MPORTANT UPDATE: Please note that #NYCTestandTrace testing sites will have limited hours tomorrow and Thursday due to the impending winter storm.— NYC Health + Hospitals (@NYCHealthSystem) December 15, 2020
Wednesday: All sites cease testing at 2 p.m.
Thursday: All sites resume testing at 12 p.m.
Please call 212-COVID19 for updates.
Plainfield Public Schools to close Wednesday, Thursday
Plainfield Public Schools in New Jersey announced they will be closing Wednesday and Thursday due to the impending inclement weather. However, students will continue attending school virtually on those days. All student transportation will be suspended for Wednesday and Thursday. Also, all Plainfield Board of Education employees will work virtually, with the exception of the buildings and grounds department.
NYC winter storm schools update
Mayor Bill de Blasio Tuesday confirmed New York City schools will be open for in-person learning Wednesday ahead of a major winter storm. As for Thursday, that is still to be determined.
Nassau County preps for winter storm
County Executive Laura Curran announced Tuesday that they should expect "blizzard-like conditions" Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Curran asked residents to leave early from work so roads can be cleared for the workers and to avoid traveling when the storm kicks up. She said the salt domes are full and trucks are out brining roads on Tuesday. The county has 21,400 tons of salt on-hand. Warming centers will be open from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Thursday -- all following COVID protocols. Warm beds will be open after 6 p.m., as well as emergency housing. Curran said she trusts school districts to make decisions on whether to open or not and will stand by to support if anything is needed. Also, the county is not requiring outdoor dining structures to be taken down, only if it becomes a hazard.
Suffolk County preps for winter storm
Suffolk County officials said they are doing "all we need to be ready" for what they referred to as the "first pandemic snowstorm." County Executive Steve Bellone said the area will be taking a "real hit" from the major storm. Bellone said what makes the storm so concerning are the elements of heavy snow, sleet and high winds. He added the area hasn't seen this type of significant snow in quite sometime. Officials warned about potential power outages and messy conditions for drivers through the overnight hours on Wednesday. High military vehicles will be available and useful for heavy snow and flooding.
Outdoor dining in NYC must be shut down under Snow Alert
The New York City Department of Sanitation has issued a Snow Alert for Wednesday, beginning at 2 p.m., which will put an end to outdoor dining in the city. At this time, the city is not asking that restaurants remove any barriers or structures for roadway dining.
How much snow to expect
Snow totals of 6"-10" are possible along the I-95 corridor including New York City, with potentially higher amounts north and west where the snow will be fluffier due to colder temperatures.
Any deviation in the storm track could cause some mixing issues south and east of the city, possibly holding down totals there.
Winter Storm Watch issued
An early winter storm could dump more than a foot of snow across parts of the Tri-State area on Wednesday into Thursday, according to the AccuWeather forecast. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the entire New York City and Tri-State area starting Wednesday.
----------
* Get the AccuWeather App
* More AccuWeather
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Sign up for free newsletters
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip