NEW YORK (WABC) --The National Weather Service confirms that a weak EF0 tornado with sustained winds of 85 miles per hour moved through Ronkonkoma Tuesday.
NWS confirming a EF0 tornado hit Ronkonkoma late last night. @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/tjsDDVgKix— Candace McCowan (@CandaceMcCowan7) October 3, 2018
The twister landed for three minutes at 11:20 p.m., causing some damage to homes and cars. The tornado's path was 400 yards long and 200 yards wide.
Officials are touring parts of the Tri-State Area Wednesday after torrential rain and damaging winds prompted several tornado warnings during the previous day's storms.
Inspectors are also surveying damage in Rockland, Westchester and Fairfield counties.
The storms produced wind damage and hail across parts of the Hudson Valley and Connecticut, with some spots seeing 2 to 4 inches of rain.
Trees and power lines were toppled in a number of places, including Chappaqua, where a tree came crashing down onto a house. No one was injured.
Metro-North Harlem Line service was temporarily delayed between Goldens Bridge and Chappaqua due to downed trees in the vicinity of Bedford Hills, and crews continued to work on the remaining track and third rail damage to restore full service.
The Saw Mill River Parkway also experienced some closures Wednesday morning due to flooding, and drivers are advised to allow extra time due to road closures caused by the severe weather, especially in the northern suburbs.
Some schools also had delayed openings.
On Long Island, the storm was strongest in Ronkonkoma, where a few hundred residents lost power. Most were restored by Wednesday morning.
Several trees fell onto parked cars. Homeowners described the storm as "very intense."
A house fire was possibly caused by a lightning strike in Yaphank. Owners reported that the fire started on the roof of the home.
