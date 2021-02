Preparing for ice storms: Are you ready?

EMBED >More News Videos Brace yourselves as we could see two more major storms this week, the first starting as early as Monday night.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- With the first ice storm in ten years expected to impact the Tri-State area, are you ready?Keep in mind that power outages are a common result of ice storms.That's because accumulating ice - caused by falling rain that freezes on surfaces - weighs down trees and powerlines, causing them to fall.The National Weather Service offers the following tips to prepare for ice storms and minimize their impact:*Put together an emergency supply kit before the storm hits*Have a week's worth of food and prescriptions on hand in case you lose power or are unable to travel outside your home*Trim weak or damaged branches around your home*Don't leave windshield wipers raised on your vehicles*Don't park your vehicles under trees*Keep your electronic devices chargedFor weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app