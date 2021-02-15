weather

Preparing for ice storms: Are you ready?

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- With the first ice storm in ten years expected to impact the Tri-State area, are you ready?

Keep in mind that power outages are a common result of ice storms.

That's because accumulating ice - caused by falling rain that freezes on surfaces - weighs down trees and powerlines, causing them to fall.

The National Weather Service offers the following tips to prepare for ice storms and minimize their impact:

*Put together an emergency supply kit before the storm hits

*Have a week's worth of food and prescriptions on hand in case you lose power or are unable to travel outside your home

*Trim weak or damaged branches around your home

*Don't leave windshield wipers raised on your vehicles

*Don't park your vehicles under trees

*Keep your electronic devices charged

Brace yourselves as we could see two more major storms this week, the first starting as early as Monday night.



