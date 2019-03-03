State of emergency in New Jersey due to winter storm

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Governor Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency across all 21 counties, allowing resources to be deployed throughout the state during the duration of the storm."New Jersey will be expecting another winter storm today and tomorrow," said Murphy. "The safety of our residents is our top priority, and we urge everyone to be informed of weather conditions and to stay off the roads so that we are able to deploy available resources to clean the snow."Newark officials announced the activation of an emergency operations center and said a "code blue" was in effect to encourage homeless people to seek shelter. Officials said the city's "No Parking on Snow-Covered Roadways" ordinance would be enforced.Parts of the state could see four to eight inches of snow Sunday night ending early Monday morning.Travel could be "very difficult" with snowfall rates of up to an inch per hour Sunday night, especially closer to Interstate 95.The New Jersey Department of Transportation will deploy more than 2,500 plows and spreaders and issued commercial vehicle travel restrictions.The restriction in New Jersey applies to the entire length of the following roadways:I-295I-76I-676I-195I-78I-80I-280I-287The restriction DOES NOT apply to:New Jersey TurnpikeGarden State ParkwayAtlantic City ExpresswayThe commercial vehicle travel restriction in New Jersey applies to the following vehicles:All tractor-trailersEmpty straight CDL-weighted trucksPassenger vehicles pulling trailersRecreational vehiclesMotorcycles----------