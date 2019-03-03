Weather

State of emergency in New Jersey due to winter storm

EMBED <>More Videos

New York Citiy officials held a briefing on storm preparations.

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Governor Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency across all 21 counties, allowing resources to be deployed throughout the state during the duration of the storm.

RELATED: School closings and delays for the Tri-State area

"New Jersey will be expecting another winter storm today and tomorrow," said Murphy. "The safety of our residents is our top priority, and we urge everyone to be informed of weather conditions and to stay off the roads so that we are able to deploy available resources to clean the snow."

Newark officials announced the activation of an emergency operations center and said a "code blue" was in effect to encourage homeless people to seek shelter. Officials said the city's "No Parking on Snow-Covered Roadways" ordinance would be enforced.

Parts of the state could see four to eight inches of snow Sunday night ending early Monday morning.

Travel could be "very difficult" with snowfall rates of up to an inch per hour Sunday night, especially closer to Interstate 95.

The New Jersey Department of Transportation will deploy more than 2,500 plows and spreaders and issued commercial vehicle travel restrictions.

RELATED: AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
The restriction in New Jersey applies to the entire length of the following roadways:
I-295

I-76
I-676
I-195
I-78
I-80
I-280
I-287

The restriction DOES NOT apply to:
New Jersey Turnpike

Garden State Parkway
Atlantic City Expressway

The commercial vehicle travel restriction in New Jersey applies to the following vehicles:
All tractor-trailers
Empty straight CDL-weighted trucks
Passenger vehicles pulling trailers
Recreational vehicles
Motorcycles

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related topics:
weathernew york citysnow stormwinter stormweather
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Winter storm warning
NYC public schools closed Monday due to winter storm
Boy dead, 6 injured after fire tears through home in Queens
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Police hunt for attacker who fatally stabbed cab driver in Bronx
Man survives 5 days in snow by eating Taco Bell sauce
Group beats up homeless men sleeping on NYC street, steals $5
Show More
Community honors firefighter donating organs after battle with tumor
NJ center where 11 kids died of adenovirus hit with big fine
Missing 5-year-old and 8-year-old sisters found alive
Hundreds of guns turned in during buyback at Long Island church
Trump denounces Democrats in slashing 2-hour speech at C-PAC
More TOP STORIES News