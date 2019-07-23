Weather

Teen dies in Neptune house fire, severe storms cause power outages in New York area

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- A 16-year-old boy died after the severe storms tore through New Jersey early Tuesday morning.

A house in Neptune caught fire just after midnight and there was no power at the time. Candles may have been in use.

The storms brought torrential downpours with rain falling at the rate of 1 - 2 inches per hour Monday night, prompting flash flood warnings for much of the region.

There were also damaging winds, with gusts of at least 60 miles an hour reported in some spots.

In New Jersey, Governor Phil Murphy said the storms caused power outages affecting over 300,000 customers. By Tuesday morning, that number had decreased to 228,000. Some 99,000 of them were in Monmouth County, due to a downed utility pole and power lines. One person was hit by a falling tree at Monmouth University's campus in West Long Branch. The person was taken alert and conscious to a local hospital.

Murphy said the restoration of power may take up to several days for some customers.

Other outages affected nearly 6,500 people in New York City and over 2,200 on Long Island.

Some area streets were reported to be impassable due to downed trees, and many vehicles became stuck in flooded roadways.


In Lakewood, a downed tree trapped two people inside of a vehicle on 13th Street. Fortunately, they were not hurt.

In New York City there was significant flooding on highways and local streets, said City Council Speaker Corey Johnson.

Some of the hardest-hit areas were in Brooklyn and Queens, including parts of the Long Island Expressway and Francis Lewis Boulevard.

More than a dozen cars were flooded in one part of Brooklyn when rain left streets submerged.


Crews from the DEP were sent to clear catch basins to help alleviate some of the flooding.

The heavy rain also resulted in water pouring onto subway platforms in Brooklyn.


Last week's storms caused flooding at the Court Square-23rd Street subway station in Queens that was captured in a viral video.

One photo captured a bolt of lightning on Long Island during the storm. (Photo courtesy @finnbogi_helgason)



