weather

Tropical Storm Zeta strengthens in the Caribbean, remnants could impact New York City area

Hurricane tracker: Updates from the National Hurricane Center
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Tropical Storm Zeta strengthened overnight and is expected to turn into a hurricane Monday.

The National Hurricane Center has issued a Hurricane Warning for parts of Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula, including Cancun, for Monday night into Tuesday.



Moisture from the tropical storm may produce significant rain in the New York City area later in the week.

We have issued an AccuWeather Alert for Thursday when heavy rainfall could present a localized flooding threat.

Parts of the Tri-State area could see as much as three inches of rain.



Zeta, the 27th named storm of the season, is currently stationary, centered southeast of Cozumel island with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph.

It's expected to start moving toward the northeastern Yucatan as a minimal hurricane during the day Monday, then hit Cancun Monday night as a strong Category 1 with winds of 85 mph or stronger.

It will then enter the Gulf of Mexico, putting Louisiana, Alabama, and Mississippi under threat of a landfalling of either a minimal hurricane or strong tropical storm on Wednesday.

WATCH THIS: Why did it take a week to remove this fallen tree from a NYC home?

And then the remnants of the storm are expected to move toward the northeast by Thursday and that could present that heavy rain threat.

Stay with AccuWeather and Eyewitness News for continuing updates.



MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
Check AccuTrack Radar



RELATED: 2020 hurricane season storm name list
EMBED More News Videos

For the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, forecasters predict 14 to 20 tropical storms, seven to 11 hurricanes, and four to six major hurricanes, according to AccuWeather.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutabc7ny instagramtropical stormtropical storm isaiasweathernyc weathertropical weatherhurricane isaiasaccuweatherstormrainforecasthurricanepuerto rico
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Damp morning
WATCH: Eyewitness News 6 p.m. Digital Update
Earth had its hottest September in 140 years, NOAA says
Tourists evacuate resorts, seek shelter ahead of Hurricane Delta
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Meadowlands shooting: 2 dead in gunfire outside racetrack
Jews For Trump car parade stirs protests, fights in NYC
Early voting enters day 3 in NYC, what you should know
Students return to classrooms in former NYC red & orange zones
AccuWeather: Damp morning
COVID Updates: Hospitalizations rise in 37 states
Amtrak work disrupts LIRR; Cash tolls return to GWB, Lincoln Tunnel
Show More
Mayor: Newark to take "serious measures" against COVID spike
Early voting in NY: What you need to know
Senate votes to advance Amy Coney Barrett; confirmation expected Monday
Dozens found inside illegal warehouse party in Queens
Cop accused of blasting 'Trump 2020' from patrol car suspended
More TOP STORIES News