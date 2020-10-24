Tropical Storm Zeta strengthens in the Caribbean, remnants could impact New York City area

The National Hurricane Center has issued a Hurricane Warning for parts of Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula, including Cancun, for Monday night into Tuesday.
Moisture from the tropical storm may produce significant rain in the New York City area later in the week.
We have issued an AccuWeather Alert for Thursday when heavy rainfall could present a localized flooding threat.
Parts of the Tri-State area could see as much as three inches of rain.
Zeta, the 27th named storm of the season, is currently stationary, centered southeast of Cozumel island with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph.
It's expected to start moving toward the northeastern Yucatan as a minimal hurricane during the day Monday, then hit Cancun Monday night as a strong Category 1 with winds of 85 mph or stronger.
It will then enter the Gulf of Mexico, putting Louisiana, Alabama, and Mississippi under threat of a landfalling of either a minimal hurricane or strong tropical storm on Wednesday.
And then the remnants of the storm are expected to move toward the northeast by Thursday and that could present that heavy rain threat.
