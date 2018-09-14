HURRICANE FLORENCE

Hurricane Florence videos: Flooding, high wind hit New Bern, Topsail Beach and Wilmington

Just after making landfall, Hurricane Florence knocked down trees and powerlines and flooded streets in North Carolina.

As Hurricane Florence bears down, conditions are deteriorating around North Carolina. Take a look around the region to see how the storm is impacting different communities:

New Bern
RELATED: More than 150 ask for rescues in New Bern
Reporter Julie Wilson helps rescue dog from flooded New Bern street

AccuWeather's Reed Timmer reports on the dangerous conditions in New Bern, where cars are trapped and buildings are submerged in the substantial flooding.

Some of the first video of Hurricane Florence after daybreak on Friday morning shows the storm kicking up surf in New Bern.

Water began to rise in New Bern, North Carolina, as Hurricane Florence approached Thursday afternoon.

Wilmington
Hurricane Florence has claimed another gas station, this time in Wilmington.

Wilmington continues to see extensive flooding as Hurricane Florence reaches the North Carolina coast.

Topsail Beach
Hurricane Florence rips canopy off Topsail Beach gas station.

As Hurricane Florence nears landfall, Topsail Beach is already feeling the impacts of the giant storm.

Waves created by Hurricane Florence can be seen pummeling the shore on Topsail Beach on Sept. 13, 2018.

Myrtle Beach
AccuWeather's Jonathan Petramala reports from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, as wind and rain from Hurricane Florence lash the area.

Avon
As Hurricane Florence bore down, storm surge swallowed the beach in Avon, North Carolina.

Storm surge rushed ashore in Avon as Hurricane Florence approached the North Carolina coast Thursday.

Frisco
New video shows storm surge rushing onto Hatteras Island in North Carolina as Hurricane Florence approaches.

