Winter storm updates: Snow blankets New York City, Tri-State

Nearly 40 inches of snow was dumped on Binghamton, New York, as of Thursday morning, with widespread reports of snowfall over 3 feet in Broome County. A National Weather Service spokesperson said the storm sets a new two-day snowfall record.
The overnight snowfall in New York City eclipsed the entire amount recorded for all of last winter. There was just 4.8 inches of snow tallied in New York City last year.
The storm spurred a shutdown of outdoor dining spaces in New York City that have been set up in roadways during the pandemic and equipped with heaters and other features for winter. The good news is outdoor dining will resume in Manhattan on Thursday night.
THURSDAY
Cuomo declares states of emergency
Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared states of emergency in 18 New York counties as a result of the storm. The counties are spread across the Capital Region, Southern Tier and Hudson Valley. They include: Albany, Broome, Chenango, Columbia, Delaware, Dutchess, Greene, Montgomery, Orange, Otsego, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Schenectady, Schoharie, Sullivan, Tioga, Ulster and Washington counties.
Bus service to resume at noon in Connecticut
Gov. Ned Lamont says Connecticut bus service will resume at around noon today. 700 plows worked for 14 hours keeping the roads clear last night into this morning.
Outdoor dining resumes in Manhattan tonight
Outdoor dining will be up and running in Manhattan starting tonight, Mayor Bill de Blasio said. A decision on the other five boroughs will be announced at 1pm.
NYC school buildings reopen Friday
School buildings will reopen Friday in New York City, after the snow storm forced all students online Thursday.
Alternate side parking in NYC remains suspended
Alternate side parking remains suspended in New York City through Saturday, the mayor announced Thursday morning.
PATH delays reported
Sporadic weather-related delays on multiple service lines were reported. PATH urged riders to budget extra time.
No morning NYC Ferry service
NYC Ferry is suspended during the morning rush hour. Use alternate routes.
Metro-North service resumes
Metro-North will operate a weekday schedule, scattered delays possible due to the weather.
WEDNESDAY
NJ Transit remains suspended
NJ Transit service will remain temporarily suspended for early morning hours Thursday due to the major snowstorm.
Rail service will remain temporarily suspended along with central and northern New Jersey bus service including routes serving the Trenton-area and Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York City. Hudson-Bergen Light Rail and Newark Light Rail service remains suspended as do all Access Link service except for Region 3 in South Jersey. Access Link Region 3 will operate throughout Cape May, Cumberland, South Ocean and Atlantic counties.
CUNY offices and campuses closed Thursday
Due to inclement weather, CUNY colleges and offices will be closed Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. Virtual final exams and projects will continue as scheduled. Students should consult with faculty regarding previously scheduled in-person final exams. Only essential personnel needs to report to work in consultation with their supervisors.
Several injured in Henry Hudson Parkway crash
About 19 cars were involved in a crash near 181st Street and Henry Hudson Parkway just after 6 p.m. FDNY says six people were injured, including two minor injuries and four serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
NYC subway trains to suspend express service
The NYC subway system is starting the process to suspend express service so trains can be stored underground during the storm. Trains will make all local stops. If you have to travel this evening, riders are encouraged to give themselves extra time.
Code Blue in effect across NYC
A Code Blue is in effect for NYC as temperatures are expected to drop below freezing. New Yorkers are asked to call 311 if they see anyone without shelter.
Tractor-trailer ban in Connecticut
Governor Ned Lamont today announced that due to the severe winter storm that is anticipated to impact Connecticut beginning tonight, he is implementing a tractor trailer and tandem trailer travel ban on all limited access highways in the state beginning 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 and ending at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 17, 2020.
In addition, he has issued a travel advisory for all other vehicles during this time and is urging motorists to stay off the roads during the peak periods of the storm.
NYC public libraries closed Thursday
Due to the weather, all branches of The Brooklyn Public Library, The New York Public Library (which covers the Bronx, Manhattan, and Staten Island), and Queens Public Library will be closed Thursday, December 17.
Port Authority to shut down early
Due to inclement weather, New York City's Port Authority Bus Terminal service will be shut down by 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Mount Vernon state of emergency
A State of Emergency was declared in Mount Vernon, New York effective at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday. With heavy snow accumulations of
anywhere between 12 and 18 inches and wind gust of up to 45 mph. The brunt of the storm is expected late Wednesday night into Thursday morning and could impose difficult and hazardous traffic conditions.
NYC Ferry shutting down at 6
In anticipation of high winds and white-out conditions caused by winter weather, NYC Ferry will suspend service at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday.
Yonkers closes schools Thursday
Yonkers announced its public schools will be closed Thursday, with classes resuming Friday for Cohort B and C.
LIRR scales back service
LIRR will operate on an enhanced weekend schedule on Thursday with 8 extra trains. Only travel if necessary, but if you must, please be cautious on station staircases and platforms and when boarding/exiting trains.
Citi Bike halting service
Due to heavy snow, Citi Bike will temporarily close system-wide starting at 7 p.m. No bikes can be rented after the closure has begun, though bikes that are in use can be returned to any station with an available dock.
NJ Transit bus and rail suspensions
New Jersey Transit says Northern and Central NJ bus service (including New York and Trenton-area bus service) will be suspended effective 6 p.m. South Jersey bus service will continue to operate as long as weather conditions allow. Rail service will be suspended systemwide effective 7:30 p.m. Hudson-Bergen Light Rail and Newark Light Rail service will be suspended effective 8 p.m. The River Line will continue to operate for the remainder of the service day.
NYC public school buildings closed Thursday
Public school buildings will be closed in New York City Thursday, meaning in-person Learning Labs and Learning Bridges are also canceled along with in-school COVID-19 testing and free meal service. Instruction will continue remotely for all students.
Diocese of NY schools closed Thursday
All Catholic Elementary Schools in the Archdiocese of New York, will be closed Thursday, December 17, due to the snowstorm. Archdiocese High Schools operate independently, so high school families need to follow instructions from their individual schools.
"The health and safety of our teachers, staff and students are always the first thought that crosses our minds," Superintendent Michael Deegan said. "To that end, the Archdiocese will have a 'traditional snow day' tomorrow with no online instruction and all schools buildings closed. And please continue to take all COVID precautions, since COVID does not take a snow day or a holiday."
NYC Travel Advisory
A Travel Advisory in New York City starts this afternoon so please stay off the roads if you can. It will make it easier for our plows and salt spreaders to work.
Emergency declarations expected in Hudson Valley counties
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he anticipates declaring a state of emergency in Hudson Valley counties as of 6 p.m. Wednesday. The affected counties are expected to include Sullivan, Ulster, Orange, Putnam, Dutchess, Tioga, Delaware, Broome, Greene and Columbia.
NJ declares state of emergency ahead of storm
Gov. Phil Murphy has declared a state of emergency for New Jersey beginning at 2 p.m. Wednesday. All state offices will be closed starting at 1 p.m. "This will be a statewide event," Murphy said, urging all residents to stay off roads unless absolutely necessary.
Long Island prepares roadways for major snowfall
Most of last season was a break from the snow, but Wednesday marks the big return of it for public works crews. Crews got started at 7 a.m., putting trucks on the roadways getting the streets prepared. In Nassau County, they have 87 plow trucks ready for the storm and they started loading thousands of tons of salt and sand on Tuesday. The fear is there could be whiteout conditions that could make it harder to plow.
Snow preps shut down outdoor dining in NYC
The Tri-State area is bracing for a major snowstorm Wednesday, and the New York City Department of Sanitation has issued a Snow Alert beginning at 2 p.m. that will put an end to outdoor dining in the city. It means restaurants that just lost their indoor dining capabilities will lose even more business for the duration of the snow alert. The city will notify restaurants when they can reopen roadway seating for outdoor dining.
TUESDAY
CT emergency operations to remain active; residents urged to avoid travel
Governor Ned Lamont announced that the State Emergency Operations Center, which is already activated in a virtual capacity for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, will remain activated to monitor and respond to conditions resulting from the significant winter storm that is forecast to impact Connecticut beginning Wednesday night and continuing into Thursday. In addition, the governor is urging residents to avoid all unnecessary travel during the storm, as significant amounts of snowfall are anticipated to cause slick conditions on the roads. The current forecast is calling for parts of Connecticut to receive accumulations of more than a foot of snow and wind gusts of up to 45 miles per hour along the coast.
Newark issues 'Code Blue' for incoming winter storm
Newark Mayor Ras Baraka and Department of Health and Community Wellness Director Dr. Mark Wade are activating a "Code Blue" for Wednesday December 16, to Friday, December 18. "Code Blue" is called when temperatures reach 25F, or lower without precipitation, 32F or lower with precipitation, or a wind chill factor of 0 or lower.
New Yorkers advised to leave cars at home, stay off the road ahead of storm
Mayor Bill de Blasio asked New Yorkers to leave their cars at home Wednesday and to take public transportation. He is concerned that there will be issues getting home in the evening or on Thursday morning.
Alternate Side Parking suspended next two days
NYC officials announced Alternate Side Parking will be suspended for Wednesday and Thursday. Parking meters will remain in effect.
NYC Test and Trace reduce hours
Please note that #NYCTestandTrace testing sites will have limited hours tomorrow and Thursday due to the impending winter storm.
Wednesday: All sites cease testing at 2 p.m.
Thursday: All sites resume testing at 12 p.m.
Plainfield Public Schools to close Wednesday, Thursday
Plainfield Public Schools in New Jersey announced they will be closing Wednesday and Thursday due to the impending inclement weather. However, students will continue attending school virtually on those days. All student transportation will be suspended for Wednesday and Thursday. Also, all Plainfield Board of Education employees will work virtually, with the exception of the buildings and grounds department.
NYC winter storm schools update
Mayor Bill de Blasio Tuesday confirmed New York City schools will be open for in-person learning Wednesday ahead of a major winter storm. As for Thursday, that is still to be determined.
Nassau County preps for winter storm
County Executive Laura Curran announced Tuesday that they should expect "blizzard-like conditions" Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Curran asked residents to leave early from work so roads can be cleared for the workers and to avoid traveling when the storm kicks up. She said the salt domes are full and trucks are out brining roads on Tuesday. The county has 21,400 tons of salt on-hand. Warming centers will be open from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Thursday -- all following COVID protocols. Warm beds will be open after 6 p.m., as well as emergency housing. Curran said she trusts school districts to make decisions on whether to open or not and will stand by to support if anything is needed. Also, the county is not requiring outdoor dining structures to be taken down, only if it becomes a hazard.
Suffolk County preps for winter storm
Suffolk County officials said they are doing "all we need to be ready" for what they referred to as the "first pandemic snowstorm." County Executive Steve Bellone said the area will be taking a "real hit" from the major storm. Bellone said what makes the storm so concerning are the elements of heavy snow, sleet and high winds. He added the area hasn't seen this type of significant snow in quite sometime. Officials warned about potential power outages and messy conditions for drivers through the overnight hours on Wednesday. High military vehicles will be available and useful for heavy snow and flooding.
Outdoor dining in NYC must be shut down under Snow Alert
The New York City Department of Sanitation has issued a Snow Alert for Wednesday, beginning at 2 p.m., which will put an end to outdoor dining in the city. At this time, the city is not asking that restaurants remove any barriers or structures for roadway dining.
How much snow to expect
Snow totals of 6"-10" are possible along the I-95 corridor including New York City, with potentially higher amounts north and west where the snow will be fluffier due to colder temperatures.
Any deviation in the storm track could cause some mixing issues south and east of the city, possibly holding down totals there.
Winter Storm Watch issued
An early winter storm could dump more than a foot of snow across parts of the Tri-State area on Wednesday into Thursday, according to the AccuWeather forecast. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the entire New York City and Tri-State area starting Wednesday.
