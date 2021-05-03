Weather or Not with Lee Goldberg: Episode 1 - Changing Climates

In our new streaming series "Weather or Not," WABC-TV Chief Meteorologist Lee Goldberg is taking viewers beyond the AccuWeather forecast with an in-depth look at weather's impact on our lives.
The new series will cover topics like science, nature, and space with compelling interviews and stories.
For the best viewing experience, you can watch "Weather or Not" on all our streaming platforms, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and Android TV. Simply search ABC 7 New York, download the app, and look for the weather section.
Episode One: Weather Extremes
Are we seeing more extremes in the weather? 2020 was a record-breaking and catastrophic year with nearly 150 tornadoes from Texas to Maryland, a derecho that leveled parts of the Midwest, a historic wildfire season and numerous hurricanes rolling in from the Atlantic. What's causing this? Is climate change to blame? "2020 has been another really important data point," according to Dr. Radley Horton, Lamont Research Professor at Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory at Columbia University. "When we're thinking about risk and trying to plan for the future, you can't think about these events in isolation... It's these long-term trends that really tell us whether human activity or greenhouse gasses are changing the story." WABC-TV Chief Meteorologist Lee Goldberg discusses weather extremes and the impact of climate change in the tristate in episode 1 of "Weather or Not with Lee Goldberg" streaming now on Roku, Android TV, Apple TV, Fire TV, and ABC7NY.com.
Episode Two: Brood X Emerges
Billions of cicadas known as Brood X are about to emerge in our area. They have been underground for 17 years feeding on plant juices and molting into larger versions of themselves. By mid-May, residents in parts of the Tri-State will hear "Brood X" awaken in backyards, parks, and forests. Learn more about this amazing natural occurrence in episode 2 of "Weather or Not."
Episode Three: Discovery on Mars
It's one of the most ambitious deep-space missions yet, there is a search for signs of ancient life on the red planet, Mars. The Perseverance rover touched down on Mars on February 18 and within minutes, sent its first image to Earth. So what are we learning? In episode 3 of "Weather or Not," Lee talks to Queens native Vishnu Sridhar, Systems Engineer at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.
Watch "Weather or Not with Lee Goldberg" on the big screen. Download our abc7NY app on Roku, Android TV, Apple TV, and Fire TV.
