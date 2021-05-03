weather or not

Weather or Not: Discovery on Mars

By and Alex Dierckman
NEW YORK (WABC) -- It's one of the most ambitious deep-space missions yet: a search for signs of ancient life on the red planet, Mars.

NASA's latest mission started with a 7-month journey across the cosmos. Then it came down to a nerve-wracking 7-minute descent.

The Perseverance rover touched down on Mars on February 18 and within minutes, sent its first image to Earth.

A small but mighty piece of autonomous technology named Ingenuity is also on board. Its mission is to conduct experimental flights in the thin Martian air.

The helicopter took its first flight on April 19 and captured an image of its own shadow.

"Ingenuity is really trailblazing how we're going to explore Mars and other planets in the future," says Queens native Vishnu Sridhar, Systems Engineer at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory. "This mission has been really historic and creates history every week, so it's been really breathtaking."

