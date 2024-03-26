Soaker for Mets home opener? Clouds for total solar eclipse? | Weather or Not

In this edition of Weather or Not, Lee Goldberg takes a look at a progressively rainy week that could impact the New York Mets home opener, and dives into the weather pattern as we approach the total solar eclipse.

What has started out as a mainly dry week will become dreary and rainy as a storm approaches our area.

This storm is all about rainfall, with a wave of low pressure that could slow the front and enhance precipitation. That's likely bad news for the Mets home opener on Thursday, and a postponement is not out of the question.

Looking ahead at the overall weather pattern as we hand the baton off from March to April, Lee says we'll begin to dry out and warmth will start to build, but don't expect any huge warmups over the next seven to 10 days.

However, the question on everyone's mind is: what will the weather be like for the total solar eclipse on April 8?

Lee says there are some concerns about clouds spilling into the path of totality ahead of our next system - the question is whether or not those clouds can hold off long enough to get a clear glimpse of the rare celestial event.

Stay tuned for more of Lee's updates as we get closer to the eclipse!

