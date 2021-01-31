weather

Westchester, Hudson Valley expecting heavy snow, travel problems

By Eyewitness News
WESTCHESTER, New York (WABC) -- Westchester County and the Hudson Valley area are preparing for heavy snow from this storm.

Given the expected impacts the storm will have on New York's transportation system, short and long tandems will be banned on portions of the New York State Thruway effective Monday at 5 a.m.

Specifically, this includes I-87 from the New York City Line to Exit 24 in Albany, as well as on all of I-95 and I-287. Additionally, empty trailers will also be banned on I-87 between Exit 8 to Exit 21A, on the Berkshire Spur and on the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge.

Trailer bans are also being implemented on roadways outside of the Thruway system. Beginning 5 a.m. Monday, empty trailers and tandem trailers will be banned on I-84 from Pennsylvania state line to Connecticut state line, on Route 17 East of Binghamton to the New Jersey state line, and on the entire length of I-684.

"State agencies are already in the process of deploying resources to areas expected to be the hardest hit. While this work continues, we will remain in constant communication with our local partners to provide any support that may be necessary, as well as with utility companies to ensure power outages are immediately addressed," Gov. Cuomo said.

The Thruway Authority has 694 operators and supervisors ready to respond with 252 large snow plows, 100 medium snow plows, 11 tow plows and 63 loaders across the state with more than 119,000 tons of road salt on hand. The Thruway Authority plans to shift an additional 10 snow plows, 1 large snow blower and 20 operators from its Buffalo and Syracuse Divisions to the New York Division where the storm is expected to have a greater impact.

RESOURCES:

Dutchess Co Emergency Preparedness

Orange Co Emergency Management

Putnam Co Emergency Preparedness


Rockland Co. Emergency Preparedness

Sullivan Co Emergency Preparedness

Ulster Co Emergency Preparedness

Westchester Co Snow Guide
