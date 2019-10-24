accuweather

What are the diablo winds and how can they influence Northern California wildfires?

Santa Ana winds are one of the driving forces behind wildfires in Southern California, but diablo winds are a major concern in Northern California.

Diablo winds have the same mechanisms as Santa Ana winds. Offshore winds flow northeasterly over Nothern California's coastal ranges, AccuWeather explains. They usually bring warmer weather and drier air with them.

Unlike Santa Ana winds, though, Diablo winds are more common during the winter and autumn. They're the most dangerous in the autumn when vegetation is at its driest.

The name refers to the winds that blow into the Bay Area from Mount Diablo.

SEE ALSO: What you need to know about Santa Ana winds and California wildfires
EMBED More News Videos

When fall rolls around in Southern California, bone-dry conditions set the stage for massive wildfires, and the Santa Ana winds are the fuel that fans the flames.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherwindaccuweatherbrush firewildfiresevere weather
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCUWEATHER
AccuWeather: Sunshine mixing with clouds Friday
What you need to know about wildfires, Santa Ana winds
Red flag warning: What to do during dangerous fire conditions
How to watch the Orionid meteor shower peak tonight
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Worker killed by elevator at NYC construction site
NYPD: Officer shot in NYC was struck by suspect's bullet
Video: Man randomly pushes woman into subway car in NYC
Police believe missing mom was dismembered with chainsaw
Teen says Uber driver terrorized her for an hour on LI
13-year-old accused of killing teen while playing with gun in NJ
37-year-old man fatally stabbed in Bronx deli
Show More
Hudson Yards previews 'Edge,' 100-story outdoor sky deck
'Lock it or lose it': Car thefts, break-ins up on Long Island
Woman found fatally shot in head on Staten Island
'It was frightening': Active shooter drill held at Mount Vernon City Hall
NYC's first Wegmans supermarket opens this weekend
More TOP STORIES News