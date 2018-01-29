WEATHER

'You wish that there was something you could have done to prevent it' The life of a storm chaser

EMBED </>More Videos

AccuWeather storm chaser Reed Timmer reflects on the exhilarating and sometimes heartbreaking aspects of the job. (AccuWeather)

Being a storm chaser has its highs and lows, sometimes very close together.

AccuWeather storm chaser Reed Timmer knows about these firsthand.

"I absolutely love what I do as a storm chaser. When I'm out there storm chasing, I definitely have a sense of purpose," Timmer said.

That purpose comes not just from the exhilaration of chasing the storm, Timmer explained, but also from being able to send out information that could save lives.

While getting that information out, Timmer always prepares and does everything he can to remain safe so as not to create more work for emergency responders.

"Safety is a top priority when we're out there storm chasing," he said. "When you're covering the storm and trying to warn people in its path, you never want to become the victim of the storm and exhaust emergency resources."

After a storm has passed, storm chasers are often involved with rescue and recovery efforts.

"The feeling is definitely intense. It's almost like, when you witness a suffering like that firsthand, you wish that there was something you could have done to prevent it," he said. "Your natural human instinct is to help others at all costs."

Learn more about Timmer's job in the video above.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweatherstormtornadohurricanewinter weather
WEATHER
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Dust devil sends chairs, small boat flying at seaside resort
Officials ID man struck, killed by lightning at Long Island park
Lightning strike causes damage to Nina Pineda's home
NJ Gov. Phil Murphy tours flood-ravaged senior community
More Weather
Top Stories
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Staten Island loses to Honolulu 10-0 in the Little League World Series
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Show More
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Family rescued from LI home after tree crashes onto it
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Ohio State suspends coach Urban Meyer for mishandling domestic abuse case
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
More News