Woman reunited with lost mother-of-the-groom dresses left behind on LIRR train

LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- What started as a situation brides would have nightmares about, became a blessing after a woman was reunited with the two mother-of-the-groom dresses she accidentally left on a Long Island train.

Judy Ulberg will be the mother-of-the-groom when her son, Dr. Scott Ulberg, gets married in Toronto in November.

Last Friday, she was riding on the Long Beach train line when she got off the Lynbrook station to visit her sister. That's when she realized she had left the dresses behind.

Ulberg borrowed the dresses from a retail store. If she lost them, she would have to pay $1,000.

In a panic, she rushed to East Rockaway to try and catch the train.



"When the train came I said please stop and the conductor said to hold the door with your foot," Ulberg said.

The dress was on a different train.

When Ulberg went to buy new ones, she ended up getting connected to a very good Samaritan.

LIRR locomotive engineer, Christine King, had to keep driving the train, but couldn't stop thinking about Ulberg.

King made a post on the East Rockaway Facebook group to see if anyone knew about the left dresses.

The post went viral and made it to the computer screen of Ulberg's friend, who coincidentally owns a bridal store in Massapequa.

"It was all in the stars. Everything seas aligned," Ulberg said.

