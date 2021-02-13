Society

Two pandemic heroes get all-expenses-paid wedding at Empire State Building

By Eyewitness News
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A wedding was worth the wait for two heroes of the pandemic.

Jorge Martinez and Kristine Mariana of Glen Cove had an all-expenses-paid ceremony and mini-celebration at the Empire State Building.

Martinez is a frontline hospital worker, and Mariana is a special education teacher. They had to postpone their original wedding date.

The couple won a contest for a Valentine's weekend wedding, complete with a Kleinfeld dress and David Yurman wedding bands.

The newlyweds got engaged at the building three years ago.

ALSO READ | Long Island couple defeats COVID, renews wedding vows
EMBED More News Videos

Renewing their wedding vows was extra special for a couple from Nassau County who also battled and defeated the coronavirus.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymidtownnew york citymanhattanempire state buildingvalentine's daymarriagelovewedding
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 dead after string of subway train stabbings; NYPD to increase patrol
Trump acquitted: Senate votes 57-43 at impeachment trial
Chris Harrison 'stepping aside' from role as 'Bachelor' host
AccuWeather Alert: Another round of snow, wintry mix across the Tri-State
New detail in expletive-laced call between Trump, McCarthy during riot
Gorilla Glue removed from woman's hair thanks to plastic surgeon
Coast Guard searches for 16 people missing off Florida coast
Show More
Man, 90, shames AT&T into upgrading his internet
NYPD officer accused of being Chinese spy makes bail
LI couple defeats COVID, renews wedding vows
ICE nearly released child sex abuse convicts despite Biden memo
Fire destroys part of Paul Newman's camp for ill children
More TOP STORIES News