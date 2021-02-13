Two pandemic heroes get all-expenses-paid wedding at Empire State Building

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10336607" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Renewing their wedding vows was extra special for a couple from Nassau County who also battled and defeated the coronavirus.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A wedding was worth the wait for two heroes of the pandemic.Jorge Martinez and Kristine Mariana of Glen Cove had an all-expenses-paid ceremony and mini-celebration at the Empire State Building.Martinez is a frontline hospital worker, and Mariana is a special education teacher. They had to postpone their original wedding date.The couple won a contest for a Valentine's weekend wedding, complete with a Kleinfeld dress and David Yurman wedding bands.The newlyweds got engaged at the building three years ago.