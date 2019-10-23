WEST POINT, New York (WABC) -- After an extensive search, a cadet at West Point was found dead.
The U.S. Military said 20-year-old Kade Kurita, from Gardena, California, was last seen at the academy on Friday around 5:30 p.m. He was reported missing after he failed to show up for an initial road march for a military skills competition at the academy over the weekend.
School officials said an M-4 rifle was also missing.
Officials said the cause of death is under investigation, but foul play is not suspected.
"We are grieving this loss and our thoughts and prayers go out to Cadet Kurita's family and friends," Lt. Gen. Darryl Williams, 60th superintendent of the U.S. Military Academy, said in a statement.
An extensive search effort was led by military, federal, state and local agencies to locate him over several days.
Kurita was a member of the class of 2021.
----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
U.S. Military Academy at West Point says cadet found dead
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News