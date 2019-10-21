U.S. Military Academy at West Point says a cadet and M4 rifle are missing

WEST POINT, New York -- The US Military Academy at West Point says a cadet is missing.

The school in New York State says an M-4 rifle is also missing, but the cadet isn't believed to have any ammunition magazines.

The school said there's no indication the cadet is a threat to the public, but may be a danger to himself.

West Point said the missing cadet was last seen Friday.

He was reported missing after he failed to show up for an initial road march for a military skills competition at the academy over the weekend.

West Point said an extensive search by military, federal, state and local agencies came up empty and the search for him continues.

