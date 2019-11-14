SANTA CLARITA, Calif. -- At 7:38 a.m. Thursday the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department received a call about an active shooter at Saugus High School.
Sheriff Alex Villanueva said in a press conference Thursday morning that the suspect has been identified as a 16 year-old Asian male that is a student at the school and today is his birthday.
Witnesses and video surveillance identified the suspect.
At least six people were shot, one fatally, and one amongst the 6 injured is the suspect after shooting himself in the head.
Video shows the shooter pull out a gun in the quad and shoot the victims with a 45 caliber semi-automatic pistol, with no more bullets left.
Captain Ken Wegener said in the press conference Thursday morning that a search warrant is being conducted at the suspect's house, and his girlfriend and mother are currently at the local police station for questioning.
What we know about the suspect in the Saugus High School shooting
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News