What we know about the suspect in the Saugus High School shooting

By ABC7.com Staff
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. -- At 7:38 a.m. Thursday the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department received a call about an active shooter at Saugus High School.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva said in a press conference Thursday morning that the suspect has been identified as a 16 year-old Asian male that is a student at the school and today is his birthday.

Witnesses and video surveillance identified the suspect.

At least six people were shot, one fatally, and one amongst the 6 injured is the suspect after shooting himself in the head.

Video shows the shooter pull out a gun in the quad and shoot the victims with a 45 caliber semi-automatic pistol, with no more bullets left.

Captain Ken Wegener said in the press conference Thursday morning that a search warrant is being conducted at the suspect's house, and his girlfriend and mother are currently at the local police station for questioning.

