Dr. Jill Biden tours the White House's holiday makeover

WASHINGTON, DC -- The holidays are in full swing at the White House.About 130 miles from her native Hammonton, New Jersey, First Lady Dr. Biden says when she decorated the "People's House" for the holidays, she wanted it to feel homey. She set the tables to reflect the way she grew up.With the help of more than 100 volunteers, 41 trees inside the White House are adorned with thousands of ornaments and tens of thousands of lights.One Christmas tree is full of history, decorated with family photos."These are all of the families who have lived here - the Reagans, the Carters, the Clintons, the Kennedys, the Bidens," said the first lady.Feeling blessed by her own journey, Dr. Biden wants gratitude to be the garland here. This year's theme is "Gifts from the Heart."