Who is NYPD Officer Brian Mulkeen?

"We lost a hero this evening," Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a news conference outside Jacobi Medical Center.
Mulkeen had served nearly seven years with the department and was a member of the Bronx Borough Anti-Crime Unit in the 47th Precinct. He lived with his girlfriend, an NYPD police officer in the Bronx's 44th precinct.
The NYPD’s motto, Fidelis Ad Mortem, is Latin for “Faithful Unto Death.” That’s what it means. And this is what it looks like. pic.twitter.com/rw3dqmDxyX— Chief Dermot F. Shea (@NYPDDetectives) September 29, 2019
The track and field program at Fordham University in the Bronx posted that Mulkeen was an alumnus.
Mulkeen was a two-year field captain for Fordham and competed from 2004-08.. He was a multiple-time scorer at the Atlantic 10 Championship in the weight throw for indoor track and the hammer throw for outdoor track, as well as a multiple-time IC4A Championship qualifier in the weight throw.
The university said he had recently decided to re-join his alma mater as a volunteer throwing coach, alongside his former teammate, head coach Brian Horowitz.
Fordham flags will fly at half mast until after the officer funeral.
"The Fordham family has lost one of its own to senseless violence today. Brian Mulkeen went out into the world to do exactly what we expect of our alumni-be a man for others-and he was slain in service to the local community," said Joseph M. McShane, S.J., president of Fordham. "Our hearts go out to Brian's family and loved ones, and to his fellow officers. I know the Fordham community joins me in prayer for the repose of Brian's soul, and for his family and loved ones as they mourn his untimely death."
Mayor de Blasio and NYPD officials met with Officer Mulkeen's family following the shooting.
"One of the things they told us, even with their grief, was that Brian made a choice, an incredibly noble choice to leave a civilian life, a lucrative career," said the mayor. "He wanted to protect other people. He loves this city, he wanted to protect other people, and he put his life on the line, and he gave his life for all of us.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo released a statement that read in part:
"I am absolutely heartbroken by the tragic loss of NYPD Officer Brian Mulkeen, who was shot and killed in the line of duty early Sunday morning in The Bronx. At 33, Officer Mulkeen was taken far, far too early from his family and from the city he sacrificed everything to protect. He is the embodiment of bravery and a true New York hero."
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
