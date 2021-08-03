Could Cuomo be impeached or face criminal charges?

The attorney general's investigation found that Cuomo sexually harassed nearly a dozen women in and out of state government and worked to retaliate against one of his accusers.
The nearly five-month investigation found that Cuomo's administration was a hostile work environment "rife with fear and intimidation."
Anne Clark, who led the probe with former U.S. Attorney Joon Kim, said they found 11 accusers to be credible, noting their allegations were corroborated to varying degrees, including by other witnesses and contemporaneous text messages.
New York Attorney General Letitia James concluded the investigation without referring the case to prosecutors for possible criminal charges but that's not where the story ends.
VIDEO | What comes next for Cuomo? Experts weigh in:
Possible Local Charges
Local authorities could use its evidence and findings to mount their own cases. Albany District Attorney David Soares said he will be requesting material from James' office and welcomed victims to contact his office with information.
Possible Impeachment
The investigation's findings are also expected to play an important role in an ongoing state Assembly inquiry into whether there are grounds to impeach Cuomo. The Assembly has hired its own legal team to investigate myriad allegations regarding harassment, his book, nursing homes and special access to COVID-19 testing.
The Assembly may soon begin impeachment proceedings. Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said the judiciary committee will wrap up its investigation as soon as possible.
Possible civil lawsuits
Accusers can decide for themselves whether they want to bring a civil lawsuit.
RELATED | Full details of 11 complaints against Gov. Andrew Cuomo, according to AG report
New York state regulations say sexual harassment includes unwelcome conduct of a sexual nature - from unwanted flirtation to sexual jokes - that creates an offensive work environment, regardless of a perpetrator's intent.
Cuomo championed a landmark 2019 state law that made it easier for sexual harassment victims to prove their case in court. Alleged victims no longer have to meet the high bar of proving sexual harassment is "severe and pervasive."
He continues to deny the allegations and the findings in the attorney general's report, saying that he "never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances."
Several Cuomo accusers are calling on the governor to leave office immediately. President Biden, some Democratic and Republican lawmakers joined them, along with one-time Cuomo allies including county executives and leaders of left-leaning political groups.
That's another option for what comes next, but Cuomo has resisted those calls.
Should Cuomo resign or be forced to leave office, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul would succeed him.
Hochul, 62, would be New York's first female governor if she assumes office. New York faced a similar change in power in 2008 when David Paterson assumed the office following Gov. Eliot Spitzer's resignation over a prostitution scandal.
The Buffalo native has been in her position since 2015 and has a long history with New York state politics.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report)
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip