Coronavirus News: NYPD issuing summonses in Brooklyn for violations of social distancing

In Williamsburg, Brooklyn, it's almost as if COVID-19 doesn't exist.
A kosher grocery store in the area could be seen with nobody outside regulating the flow of customers, no plexiglass at registers and no social distancing while waiting to pay.
While many people were seen wearing masks, there's also plenty of people without them and there's not a lot of social distancing going on either.
On Thursday, officers were summonsing pedestrians they observed walking without masks and those who were failing to maintain social distance.
They also issued summonses to people observed in synagogues and yeshivas in violation of the ban on gatherings.
While the NYPD has chosen engagement over enforcement, officials indicated on Wednesday that everyone in New York City should know what's going on at this point.
This comes on the heels of an incident Tuesday night in Williamsburg, in which hundreds of people jammed together in the streets during a funeral for a prominent rabbi.
Mayor Bill de Blasio described the chaotic scene as absolutely unacceptable.
The mayor said this would not be tolerated and that the time for warnings has passed.
He has instructed the NYPD to make arrests if necessary.
Fines can range up to $1,000.
No arrests have been reported at this time.
