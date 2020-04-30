coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: NYPD issuing summonses in Brooklyn for violations of social distancing

By
WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The NYPD is issuing summonses in Brooklyn on Thursday for violations of social distancing rules.

In Williamsburg, Brooklyn, it's almost as if COVID-19 doesn't exist.

A kosher grocery store in the area could be seen with nobody outside regulating the flow of customers, no plexiglass at registers and no social distancing while waiting to pay.

While many people were seen wearing masks, there's also plenty of people without them and there's not a lot of social distancing going on either.

On Thursday, officers were summonsing pedestrians they observed walking without masks and those who were failing to maintain social distance.

They also issued summonses to people observed in synagogues and yeshivas in violation of the ban on gatherings.

While the NYPD has chosen engagement over enforcement, officials indicated on Wednesday that everyone in New York City should know what's going on at this point.

This comes on the heels of an incident Tuesday night in Williamsburg, in which hundreds of people jammed together in the streets during a funeral for a prominent rabbi.

Mayor Bill de Blasio described the chaotic scene as absolutely unacceptable.

The mayor said this would not be tolerated and that the time for warnings has passed.

He has instructed the NYPD to make arrests if necessary.

Fines can range up to $1,000.

No arrests have been reported at this time.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources

UPDATES

Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island



RELATED INFORMATION

Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citywilliamsburgbrooklyncoronavirus new york citymedicalcoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkbrooklyncovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthbill de blasiosocial distancingwilliamsburghospitalbrooklyn newsmayor bill de blasionyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
Antibody testing: What to know bout urgent cares offering tests
Mayor de Blasio calls Trump briefing 'magical mystery tour'
Health Department revises policy for COVID-19 positive nursing home employees returning to work
Pregnant nurse caring for COVID-19 patients contracts virus
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Connecticut plans to start re-opening strategy May 20
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Antibody testing: What to know bout urgent cares offering tests
Pregnant nurse caring for COVID-19 patients contracts virus
New Jersey COVID-19 death toll hits new high
Subway service to halt overnight for cleaning
Mayor: Unrefrigerated bodies outside funeral home 'unacceptable'
Show More
Health Department revises policy for COVID-19 positive nursing home employees returning to work
CT teacher caring for newborn while family recovers from COVID-19
Boil water advisory lifted after 2 water mains fixed in NJ
Police bust illegal social club operating out of closed Brooklyn deli
AccuWeather Alert: Stormy Thursday night
More TOP STORIES News