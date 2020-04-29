coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Hundreds crowd Brooklyn streets for rabbi's funeral

By Eyewitness News
WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Hundreds took to the streets in Williamsburg on Tuesday night and now Mayor Bill de Blasio's response to the gathering outside a rabbi's funeral has him taking some serious heat.

He's accused of singling out the Jewish Community. One councilman calling the mayor's comments a joke.

A funeral for Rabbi Chaim Mertz, who reportedly died from coronavirus complications, took place outside of a synagogue here on Bedford Avenue.

There was no one inside the building, but when the procession happened hundreds of mourners took to the streets.

Many were wearing masks and masks were being handed out, but many were not masked.

The large gathering is a direct violation of the governor's executive order for social distancing.

NYPD was on the scene. Until now, they have taken the position that they are here to educate. Mayor de Blasio changed the approach on Tuesday night after seeing what was happening.

He tweeted that he went to the scene himself and saying his "message to the Jewish community, and all communities, is this simple: the time for warnings has passed. I have instructed the NYPD to proceed immediately to summons or even arrest those who gather in large groups. This is about stopping this disease and saving lives."




That tweet unleashing a slew of backlash.

The CEO of the anti- defamation league tweeted, "There are 1mil+ Jewish people in #NYC. The few who don't social distance should be called out - but generalizing against the whole population is outrageous especially when so many are scapegoating Jews."



No one was ticketed or arrested.

The mayor is expected to have the police commissioner at his briefing as they address this situation on Wednesday.

